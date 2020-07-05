All apartments in San Diego
Location

3688 Sunset Lane, San Diego, CA 92173
San Ysidro

Amenities

granite counters
carport
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
**Description**
Nice 1 bedroom, 1 bath duplex apartment with gated carport. Tile flooring in all areas. New paint throughout. New kitchen cabinets and granite counter. Refinished closet and bedroom doors. Refinished bathroom tile with new vanity and toilet. Large covered backyard area can be used for parking. Water & trash included. $1300 security deposit. Ready and available now.

**Qualifications**
$2600 minimum monthly income combined between adults (income after taxes and deductions). 650+ minimum credit score. 2 years previous rental history with positive references. 1 year lease required.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3688 Sunset Lane have any available units?
3688 Sunset Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3688 Sunset Lane have?
Some of 3688 Sunset Lane's amenities include granite counters, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3688 Sunset Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3688 Sunset Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3688 Sunset Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3688 Sunset Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3688 Sunset Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3688 Sunset Lane offers parking.
Does 3688 Sunset Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3688 Sunset Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3688 Sunset Lane have a pool?
No, 3688 Sunset Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3688 Sunset Lane have accessible units?
No, 3688 Sunset Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3688 Sunset Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3688 Sunset Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

