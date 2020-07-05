3688 Sunset Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

**Description**

Nice 1 bedroom, 1 bath duplex apartment with gated carport. Tile flooring in all areas. New paint throughout. New kitchen cabinets and granite counter. Refinished closet and bedroom doors. Refinished bathroom tile with new vanity and toilet. Large covered backyard area can be used for parking. Water & trash included. $1300 security deposit. Ready and available now.



**Qualifications**

$2600 minimum monthly income combined between adults (income after taxes and deductions). 650+ minimum credit score. 2 years previous rental history with positive references. 1 year lease required.



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.