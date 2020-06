Amenities

hardwood floors garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

1 Bedroom. 1 Bath Apartment with 2 Car Garage



Nice 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment with large 2 car garage perfect for parking and storage. New beautiful vinyl hardwood flooring throughout. New paint in all rooms. Near 5 freeway and Mexico border. Refrigerator and stove included. No pets. 450 square feet. Available Now.