All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3674 Torrey View Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3674 Torrey View Court
Last updated March 24 2020 at 5:18 AM

3674 Torrey View Court

3674 Torrey View Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3674 Torrey View Court, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Luxury Executive previously model home with 4 bedrooms, one office, 3.5 baths, 3 car garage and a beautiful jacuzzi is located in a gated community in the best part of Carmel Valley and Del Mar area. Few minutes to amazing Torrey Pines beach and parks, only minutes away from UCSD, the city of wonderful Del Mar, famous horse racing track, Torrey Pines Golf Course, Amazing Ocean, Sunset and Lagoon view. This Model home has lots of upgrades, a wonderful cherry wood floor with a beautiful kitchen

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3674 Torrey View Court have any available units?
3674 Torrey View Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3674 Torrey View Court have?
Some of 3674 Torrey View Court's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3674 Torrey View Court currently offering any rent specials?
3674 Torrey View Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3674 Torrey View Court pet-friendly?
No, 3674 Torrey View Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3674 Torrey View Court offer parking?
Yes, 3674 Torrey View Court offers parking.
Does 3674 Torrey View Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3674 Torrey View Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3674 Torrey View Court have a pool?
No, 3674 Torrey View Court does not have a pool.
Does 3674 Torrey View Court have accessible units?
No, 3674 Torrey View Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3674 Torrey View Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3674 Torrey View Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Tuscany
1670 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Westbrook Apartments
7134 Schilling Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
SOFI Westview
11760 Westview Pkwy
San Diego, CA 92126
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd
San Diego, CA 92130
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd
San Diego, CA 92123
F11
1110 F Street
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University