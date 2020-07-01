3674 Torrey View Court

Amenities

This Luxury Executive previously model home with 4 bedrooms, one office, 3.5 baths, 3 car garage and a beautiful jacuzzi is located in a gated community in the best part of Carmel Valley and Del Mar area. Few minutes to amazing Torrey Pines beach and parks, only minutes away from UCSD, the city of wonderful Del Mar, famous horse racing track, Torrey Pines Golf Course, Amazing Ocean, Sunset and Lagoon view. This Model home has lots of upgrades, a wonderful cherry wood floor with a beautiful kitchen