Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3670 43rd St Apt 2

3670 43rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

3670 43rd Street, San Diego, CA 92105
Castle

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Currently under full renovation: One Bedroom Apartment in City Heights.

Be the first one to enjoy this home's upgrades!

And take advantage of our special discounted $1,000 security deposit.

This home is close to the 15 and 805 freeways, allowing easy access to the rest of San Diego.

Walking distance to Highland and Landis Park, Manzanita Canyon, Starbucks, El Super, Cotijas Taco Shop, Denny's, and more.

Features:
-First floor
-Upgraded kitchen with microwave and stainless steel appliances
-Bathroom with shower/tub combination
-Water and trash included
-On-site laundry
-Wall unit heat and AC

No pets, please.

More photos and info coming soon.

Available approximately at the end of February.
Contact us today to learn more.

We look forward to connecting and helping you find your next home!

Mynd Management
License #02014508

Working with Mynd, you get:
*A fast online application process
*A resident mobile application to request service in the home
*Electronic rental payments
*Budget-friendly renters insurance

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4632811)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3670 43rd St Apt 2 have any available units?
3670 43rd St Apt 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3670 43rd St Apt 2 have?
Some of 3670 43rd St Apt 2's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3670 43rd St Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3670 43rd St Apt 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3670 43rd St Apt 2 pet-friendly?
No, 3670 43rd St Apt 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3670 43rd St Apt 2 offer parking?
No, 3670 43rd St Apt 2 does not offer parking.
Does 3670 43rd St Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3670 43rd St Apt 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3670 43rd St Apt 2 have a pool?
No, 3670 43rd St Apt 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3670 43rd St Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 3670 43rd St Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3670 43rd St Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3670 43rd St Apt 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

