3670 43rd St Apt 2

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning some paid utils microwave

Currently under full renovation: One Bedroom Apartment in City Heights.



Be the first one to enjoy this home's upgrades!



And take advantage of our special discounted $1,000 security deposit.



This home is close to the 15 and 805 freeways, allowing easy access to the rest of San Diego.



Walking distance to Highland and Landis Park, Manzanita Canyon, Starbucks, El Super, Cotijas Taco Shop, Denny's, and more.



Features:

-First floor

-Upgraded kitchen with microwave and stainless steel appliances

-Bathroom with shower/tub combination

-Water and trash included

-On-site laundry

-Wall unit heat and AC



No pets, please.



More photos and info coming soon.



Available approximately at the end of February.

Contact us today to learn more.



We look forward to connecting and helping you find your next home!



Mynd Management

License #02014508



Working with Mynd, you get:

*A fast online application process

*A resident mobile application to request service in the home

*Electronic rental payments

*Budget-friendly renters insurance



No Pets Allowed



