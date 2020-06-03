3667 3rd Ave

Amenities

Lovely 3 bedroom/2 bath updated home in Hillcrest. Wood and tile floors throughout. Upgrades in large kitchen and both bathrooms Beautiful wood accents in living room and built in dining room bench window seat and cabinet. Large walk in pantry/storage area off kitchen. Laundry room near backdoor includes a washer/dryer. One car garage accessible off alley. Entire yard has low maintenance drought tolerant landscaping. Common yard shared with back cottage.



-Equipment Included: Dishwasher, Disposal, Dryer, Microwave, Range/Oven, Refrigerator, washer/dryer



-No Pets Allowed



-Tenant pays: Trash, Water, Cable TV, Electricity, Gas

