3654 Texas Street

NORTH PARK, NEAR MORLEY FIELD, ABSOLUTELY CHARMING! - This 1 bedroom upstairs unit is adorable. Original touches throughout including archways, kitchen and tile-work. Great floor plan with living room, kitchen and good-sized bedroom. Other features include access to shared storage area and an assigned carport for convenient parking. Water, Sewer and Trash included. You cannot beat this location. Mere blocks from the North end of Balboa Park and just a short walk or bike ride away from shopping dining and entertainment in North Park or Hillcrest. Enjoy easy access to both the 5 and 805 freeways for easy commuting. Sorry, no pets. Call us to set up your showing! 619-746-6547 x105



