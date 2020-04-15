All apartments in San Diego
3654 Texas Street
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:43 PM

3654 Texas Street

3654 Texas Street · No Longer Available
Location

3654 Texas Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

carport
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
NORTH PARK, NEAR MORLEY FIELD, ABSOLUTELY CHARMING! - This 1 bedroom upstairs unit is adorable. Original touches throughout including archways, kitchen and tile-work. Great floor plan with living room, kitchen and good-sized bedroom. Other features include access to shared storage area and an assigned carport for convenient parking. Water, Sewer and Trash included. You cannot beat this location. Mere blocks from the North end of Balboa Park and just a short walk or bike ride away from shopping dining and entertainment in North Park or Hillcrest. Enjoy easy access to both the 5 and 805 freeways for easy commuting. Sorry, no pets. Call us to set up your showing! 619-746-6547 x105

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4067324)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3654 Texas Street have any available units?
3654 Texas Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 3654 Texas Street currently offering any rent specials?
3654 Texas Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3654 Texas Street pet-friendly?
No, 3654 Texas Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3654 Texas Street offer parking?
Yes, 3654 Texas Street offers parking.
Does 3654 Texas Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3654 Texas Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3654 Texas Street have a pool?
No, 3654 Texas Street does not have a pool.
Does 3654 Texas Street have accessible units?
No, 3654 Texas Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3654 Texas Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3654 Texas Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3654 Texas Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3654 Texas Street does not have units with air conditioning.
