Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Better Homes & Gardens - Canyon View & Garage - This completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath single-level house on cul-de-sac is an entertainers dream. Open floor plan, multiple sets of French doors gives access to the large covered patio, beautifully landscaped back yard with canyon view is in desirable Bay Ho area of San Diego.



-Completely remodeled

-Fresh paint throughout

-Allergy friendly new vinyl plank & tile flooring throughoutno carpet!

-Newer, vinyl, dual pane, energy efficient windows

-2 Faux blinds throughout

-Skylights allow for an abundant of natural light

-Kitchen flows into the living room and dining area with an open layout design

--Granite counters & wood cabinets

--Cooking Island

--All Stainless Steel appliances:

---Dual door refrigerator

---Gas stove/oven

---Microwave

---Dishwasher

-Separate food pantry

-Master suite has private bath with dual sinks

-Plenty of storage inside & out including storage shed

-2 Dogs 40lbs max combined weight. No Cats. Meet/Greet Required.

-Newer digital washer & dryer

-Attached 1 car garage with opener & remote

-Good Credit Required. No Co-Signers. No Smoking.

1 year lease. Rent $3195/mo. Deposit $3200 O.A.C. Renters Insurance Required.



3651 Mabon Place San Diego 92117

Call 619-382-2580 to schedule a time to view.



Access our application here: http://www.rentals-sd.com/app+cover.pdf



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5122819)