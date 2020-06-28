All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3651 Mabon Place
Last updated September 11 2019 at 10:35 AM

3651 Mabon Place

3651 Mabon Place · No Longer Available
Location

3651 Mabon Place, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Ho

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Better Homes & Gardens - Canyon View & Garage - This completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath single-level house on cul-de-sac is an entertainers dream. Open floor plan, multiple sets of French doors gives access to the large covered patio, beautifully landscaped back yard with canyon view is in desirable Bay Ho area of San Diego.

-Completely remodeled
-Fresh paint throughout
-Allergy friendly new vinyl plank & tile flooring throughoutno carpet!
-Newer, vinyl, dual pane, energy efficient windows
-2 Faux blinds throughout
-Skylights allow for an abundant of natural light
-Kitchen flows into the living room and dining area with an open layout design
--Granite counters & wood cabinets
--Cooking Island
--All Stainless Steel appliances:
---Dual door refrigerator
---Gas stove/oven
---Microwave
---Dishwasher
-Separate food pantry
-Master suite has private bath with dual sinks
-Plenty of storage inside & out including storage shed
-2 Dogs 40lbs max combined weight. No Cats. Meet/Greet Required.
-Newer digital washer & dryer
-Attached 1 car garage with opener & remote
-Good Credit Required. No Co-Signers. No Smoking.
1 year lease. Rent $3195/mo. Deposit $3200 O.A.C. Renters Insurance Required.

3651 Mabon Place San Diego 92117
Call 619-382-2580 to schedule a time to view.

Access our application here: http://www.rentals-sd.com/app+cover.pdf

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5122819)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3651 Mabon Place have any available units?
3651 Mabon Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3651 Mabon Place have?
Some of 3651 Mabon Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3651 Mabon Place currently offering any rent specials?
3651 Mabon Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3651 Mabon Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3651 Mabon Place is pet friendly.
Does 3651 Mabon Place offer parking?
Yes, 3651 Mabon Place offers parking.
Does 3651 Mabon Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3651 Mabon Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3651 Mabon Place have a pool?
No, 3651 Mabon Place does not have a pool.
Does 3651 Mabon Place have accessible units?
No, 3651 Mabon Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3651 Mabon Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3651 Mabon Place has units with dishwashers.
