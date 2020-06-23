All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3644 Tennyson Street.
Last updated June 23 2019 at 9:46 AM

3644 Tennyson Street

3644 Tennyson St · No Longer Available
Location

3644 Tennyson St, San Diego, CA 92107
Loma Portal

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
3644 Tennyson Street Available 08/01/19 $4995 Point Loma Executive Home! Ideal for Corporate or Vacation Stays - SHORT-TERM RENTAL, 30-Day Minimum Stay. Whether you're visiting San Diego for business or pleasure, you won't want to leave this lovely 2 bedroom/2 full bath Craftsman home in the sought-after neighborhood of Point Loma.

No detail has been overlooked in the home's design or appointments. The moment you step onto the charming front porch, you'll feel right at home! Craftsman detailing, beautiful decor, and thoughtful design through and through.

The kitchen is, in a word, lovely. And it is stocked with everything you'll need from making morning coffee and toast to cooking up fabulous meals. High end appliances, all the essential small kitchen electronics--even an espresso machine--are included. The washer/dryer combo is conveniently tucked into the spacious room, too.

The master suite features an en suite bathroom, walk in closet, queen bed and cozy wing chair. The second bedroom has two twin beds, walk-in closet and adjacent bath with a gorgeous soaking tub. Both bedrooms have flat screen TVs and luxury bedding.

There's a large beautifully-designed back patio with plenty of cushy Sunbrella seating, and a dining table for morning coffee or to seat six or more for al fresco meals overlooking the well-tended fruit orchard at the rear of the property.

Off-street parking is plentiful--the driveway is large enough for up to five cars, or perhaps a small boat or RV.

Cable and wifi included.

Rates vary by season. Contact agent for updated rates and availability.

About Point Loma: Point Loma is a seaside community within the City of San Diego. It's hilly peninsula that is bordered on the west and south by the Pacific Ocean, the east by the San Diego Bay. It's offers easy, quick access to everything-- the freeways, spectacular beaches, the airport, downtown, and a host of other attractions are just minutes away. Point Loma is also home to Liberty Station, a waterfront urban village in the redeveloped Naval Training Center that includes hotels, restaurants, breweries, luxury cinema, and the popular Liberty Public Market. If you're looking for great surf, Point Loma offers several quality surf breaks along the western edge.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3060115)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3644 Tennyson Street have any available units?
3644 Tennyson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3644 Tennyson Street have?
Some of 3644 Tennyson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3644 Tennyson Street currently offering any rent specials?
3644 Tennyson Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3644 Tennyson Street pet-friendly?
No, 3644 Tennyson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3644 Tennyson Street offer parking?
Yes, 3644 Tennyson Street does offer parking.
Does 3644 Tennyson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3644 Tennyson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3644 Tennyson Street have a pool?
No, 3644 Tennyson Street does not have a pool.
Does 3644 Tennyson Street have accessible units?
No, 3644 Tennyson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3644 Tennyson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3644 Tennyson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
