Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard on-site laundry parking internet access

Fully Furnished 2 BR. Wi-Fi. Cable TV Included - Property Id: 321904



Available August 13th 2020. call to reserve ( you can see it now). We have a 2 bedroom unit on the 2nd floor. Fully furnished: Can be rented on month to month basis, or on an Shorter or longer agreed period. Two Queen size beds. Night Stands. TV in one bedroom. Flat TV in the living room. Bluetooth Audio receiver. You can stream your own programs, Netflix, HBO etc. to the TV. Cable TV included. You can stream your own Pandora or any other audio to be heard on 4 ceiling speakers. Dining table and chairs, Sleeper Sofa. Amazing views, Sunsets. Has Tropical garden, Spanish Style feel. Tranquil environment. The building is well maintained. Has only 4 tenants total. You have a private balcony. You can use the downstairs courtyard, lounge chair and tables and chairs set. Wood Floors. You get one parking space. Plenty of parking on the street too. Laundry room in bldg. Refrigerator included. Water, Cable TV, Internet included. Easy Access to 5 Freeway. Walk to restaurants. $ 2395 per month.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3628-state-st-san-diego-ca/321904

Property Id 321904



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5961083)