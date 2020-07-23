All apartments in San Diego
3628 State St

3628 State Street · (858) 705-3781
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3628 State Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Midtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2395 · Avail. now

$2,395

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Fully Furnished 2 BR. Wi-Fi. Cable TV Included - Property Id: 321904

Available August 13th 2020. call to reserve ( you can see it now). We have a 2 bedroom unit on the 2nd floor. Fully furnished: Can be rented on month to month basis, or on an Shorter or longer agreed period. Two Queen size beds. Night Stands. TV in one bedroom. Flat TV in the living room. Bluetooth Audio receiver. You can stream your own programs, Netflix, HBO etc. to the TV. Cable TV included. You can stream your own Pandora or any other audio to be heard on 4 ceiling speakers. Dining table and chairs, Sleeper Sofa. Amazing views, Sunsets. Has Tropical garden, Spanish Style feel. Tranquil environment. The building is well maintained. Has only 4 tenants total. You have a private balcony. You can use the downstairs courtyard, lounge chair and tables and chairs set. Wood Floors. You get one parking space. Plenty of parking on the street too. Laundry room in bldg. Refrigerator included. Water, Cable TV, Internet included. Easy Access to 5 Freeway. Walk to restaurants. $ 2395 per month.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3628-state-st-san-diego-ca/321904
Property Id 321904

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5961083)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3628 State St have any available units?
3628 State St has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3628 State St have?
Some of 3628 State St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3628 State St currently offering any rent specials?
3628 State St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3628 State St pet-friendly?
No, 3628 State St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3628 State St offer parking?
Yes, 3628 State St offers parking.
Does 3628 State St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3628 State St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3628 State St have a pool?
No, 3628 State St does not have a pool.
Does 3628 State St have accessible units?
No, 3628 State St does not have accessible units.
Does 3628 State St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3628 State St has units with dishwashers.
