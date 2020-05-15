3613 45th Street

Amenities

w/d hookup garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Nice 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath house with 2 car garage in the City Heights area 1 block from park, elementary and shopping area. Freshly painted with new carpet throughout. New tile floor and counter in the kitchen. New shower surround in the bath. Extra large backyard with detached 2 car garage and 2 gated parking spaces. Full size washer/dryer hookups in the kitchen. 836 square feet. Tenant pays all utilities. $2000 deposit. Sorry no pets allowed. 1 year lease required. Available now.



**Qualifications**

$4000.00 minimum monthly income combined between adults (income after taxes and deductions). 625+ minimum credit score. 3 years rental history with positive references. Section 8 OK, but must meet qualifications except income requirement.

Contact us to schedule a showing.