All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3613 45th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3613 45th Street
Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:31 PM

3613 45th Street

3613 45th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
City Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3613 45th Street, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Nice 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath house with 2 car garage in the City Heights area 1 block from park, elementary and shopping area. Freshly painted with new carpet throughout. New tile floor and counter in the kitchen. New shower surround in the bath. Extra large backyard with detached 2 car garage and 2 gated parking spaces. Full size washer/dryer hookups in the kitchen. 836 square feet. Tenant pays all utilities. $2000 deposit. Sorry no pets allowed. 1 year lease required. Available now.

**Qualifications**
$4000.00 minimum monthly income combined between adults (income after taxes and deductions). 625+ minimum credit score. 3 years rental history with positive references. Section 8 OK, but must meet qualifications except income requirement.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3613 45th Street have any available units?
3613 45th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 3613 45th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3613 45th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3613 45th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3613 45th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3613 45th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3613 45th Street offers parking.
Does 3613 45th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3613 45th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3613 45th Street have a pool?
No, 3613 45th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3613 45th Street have accessible units?
No, 3613 45th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3613 45th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3613 45th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3613 45th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3613 45th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
RiverEdge Terrace
4805 Wind Surf Way
San Diego, CA 92154
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St
San Diego, CA 92103
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr
San Diego, CA 92110
One Paseo
3275 Del Mar Heights Road
San Diego, CA 92130
Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments
8843 Villa La Jolla Drive
San Diego, CA 92037
Esprit Villas
9830 Reagan Rd
San Diego, CA 92126
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92154

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University