Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Short term rental available in the heart of Hillcrest - Welcome home to 3577 Third Avenue. This 3x2 cottage is located in the heart of Hillcrest. Walk to your favorite shops and restaurants.

Home comes with all appliances, large yard and patio, and ample parking off the alley. Pets welcome with additional deposit/fees.

Resident responsible for all utilities and must obtain renters insurance.



Call today to set up tour

619-761-6031



(RLNE4954308)