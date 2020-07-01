3571 NILE ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities hot tub

Newly Built luxury centrally located Craftsman. Perfect for entertaining and walking distance to everything that makes North Park great. Just 3 blocks away from McKinley Elementary (rated 9/10 on GreatSchools.org.) High end finishes in the kitchen include quartz counters, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & seated breakfast bar. Huge master suite with walk in closet. All 3 full bathrooms have a spa-like quality, complete with floor to ceiling subway tiles in showers & the master has separate s