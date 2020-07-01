All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3571 NILE ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3571 NILE ST
Last updated May 2 2020 at 6:07 PM

3571 NILE ST

3571 Nile Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
North Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3571 Nile Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
hot tub
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
Newly Built luxury centrally located Craftsman. Perfect for entertaining and walking distance to everything that makes North Park great. Just 3 blocks away from McKinley Elementary (rated 9/10 on GreatSchools.org.) High end finishes in the kitchen include quartz counters, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & seated breakfast bar. Huge master suite with walk in closet. All 3 full bathrooms have a spa-like quality, complete with floor to ceiling subway tiles in showers & the master has separate s

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3571 NILE ST have any available units?
3571 NILE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3571 NILE ST have?
Some of 3571 NILE ST's amenities include dishwasher, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3571 NILE ST currently offering any rent specials?
3571 NILE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3571 NILE ST pet-friendly?
No, 3571 NILE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3571 NILE ST offer parking?
No, 3571 NILE ST does not offer parking.
Does 3571 NILE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3571 NILE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3571 NILE ST have a pool?
No, 3571 NILE ST does not have a pool.
Does 3571 NILE ST have accessible units?
No, 3571 NILE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3571 NILE ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3571 NILE ST has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr
San Diego, CA 92119
Camden Tuscany
1670 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Spire San Diego
1475 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Valentina by Alta
1919 Pacific Highway
San Diego, CA 92101
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Cleveland House
4201 Cleveland Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Esprit Villas
9830 Reagan Rd
San Diego, CA 92126
F11
1110 F Street
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University