Last updated June 1 2019 at 12:55 AM

3571 Fireway Drive

3571 Fireway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3571 Fireway Drive, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house is available and ready for move in. Located in Clairemont Mesa East; it is close to the 805 and 163 freeways for commuting, close to Mesa College, and a short drive to the beach. Carpet throughout the living spaces with tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. Large, covered patio in the back yard and a smaller open patio by the kitchen. Natural gas heater and fireplace to heat the house. Dishwasher and stove are included. Residents bring their own refrigerator, washer, and dryer. Laundry hook-ups are in the garage; natural gas dryer only. Residents will be responsible for all utilities. Landscaping and pest control provided by the landlord. Parking available in the garage and driveway. Street parking pass must be purchased from the city. Small pets(25lbs) allowed by approval with $50/mo rent increase and $500 deposit increase.

TO VIEW THE PROPERTY: Create an account on www.Rently.com and use the link below to Enter the Property Yourself:
www.rently.com/properties/905236
-Here is a video that shows how to use the lockbox.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jF4T4bFtl8

TO APPLY: Visit www.JensenPropertiesSD.com and click "Available Properties". All our applications are done online. Be sure to pay the $25 application fee when applying. Each person planning to live here that is over the age of 18 MUST submit an application for approval.
APPLY HERE:
https://jensenproperties.appfolio.com/listings/detail/e3498b08-d8f7-4197-9d99-e757d724b686

Requirements to rent:
1. A decent credit score -€ not necessarily perfect. (650 minimum)
2. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.
3. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include
assistance such as food stamps, child support -€ call for
clarification if necessary.
4. A United State Social Security Number
5. Identification which must include one of the following:
California Driver'€s license (from each adult)
OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV
Office from each adult)
OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -€
District Official Driver'€s License, or ID Card
OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.
6. You must obtain or currently have -€ and are willing to transfer€ - renter'€s insurance. This can usually be purchased from your car insurance carrier.

$25 Application fee is NOT refundable
Property is rented first come, best qualified.

Contact our office at (858) 449-7294 or Office@JensenPropertiesSD.com for more information.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,995, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $3,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3571 Fireway Drive have any available units?
3571 Fireway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3571 Fireway Drive have?
Some of 3571 Fireway Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3571 Fireway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3571 Fireway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3571 Fireway Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3571 Fireway Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3571 Fireway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3571 Fireway Drive offers parking.
Does 3571 Fireway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3571 Fireway Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3571 Fireway Drive have a pool?
No, 3571 Fireway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3571 Fireway Drive have accessible units?
No, 3571 Fireway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3571 Fireway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3571 Fireway Drive has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

