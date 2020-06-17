3571 Fireway Drive

Amenities

This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house is available and ready for move in. Located in Clairemont Mesa East; it is close to the 805 and 163 freeways for commuting, close to Mesa College, and a short drive to the beach. Carpet throughout the living spaces with tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. Large, covered patio in the back yard and a smaller open patio by the kitchen. Natural gas heater and fireplace to heat the house. Dishwasher and stove are included. Residents bring their own refrigerator, washer, and dryer. Laundry hook-ups are in the garage; natural gas dryer only. Residents will be responsible for all utilities. Landscaping and pest control provided by the landlord. Parking available in the garage and driveway. Street parking pass must be purchased from the city. Small pets(25lbs) allowed by approval with $50/mo rent increase and $500 deposit increase.



TO VIEW THE PROPERTY: Create an account on www.Rently.com and use the link below to Enter the Property Yourself:

www.rently.com/properties/905236

-Here is a video that shows how to use the lockbox.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jF4T4bFtl8



TO APPLY: Visit www.JensenPropertiesSD.com and click "Available Properties". All our applications are done online. Be sure to pay the $25 application fee when applying. Each person planning to live here that is over the age of 18 MUST submit an application for approval.

APPLY HERE:

https://jensenproperties.appfolio.com/listings/detail/e3498b08-d8f7-4197-9d99-e757d724b686



Requirements to rent:

1. A decent credit score -€ not necessarily perfect. (650 minimum)

2. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.

3. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include

assistance such as food stamps, child support -€ call for

clarification if necessary.

4. A United State Social Security Number

5. Identification which must include one of the following:

California Driver'€s license (from each adult)

OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV

Office from each adult)

OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -€

District Official Driver'€s License, or ID Card

OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.

6. You must obtain or currently have -€ and are willing to transfer€ - renter'€s insurance. This can usually be purchased from your car insurance carrier.



$25 Application fee is NOT refundable

Property is rented first come, best qualified.



Contact our office at (858) 449-7294 or Office@JensenPropertiesSD.com for more information.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,995, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $3,000, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.