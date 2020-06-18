3567 Ruffin Road Unit 135

Amenities
LIGHT & BRIGHT UPGRADED, 2 BEDROOM CONDO, PET FRIENDLY!! - Light & bright 2 bedroom condo has an open floor plan, private patio, community pool, spa & club house. Easy access to I-15, I-805 & I-163, shopping, restaurants & mass transit. Close to Qualcomm Stadium. PROPERTY AMENITIES: - Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, - Open Floor Plan
- Private Patio
- Living Room
- Master Bedroom on Ground Floor
- Dining room
- Carport
- Ground Floor Unit Walking Distance to Shops
- Wheelchair Accessible
- Walk to Mass Transit
- COMMUNITY FEATURES: - HOA Name is Summit Hills
- Club House
- Laundry on Site
- Swimming Pool
- Jacuzzi
- BBQ Area
- Tenant to pay gas, electric
- Owner is responsible for HOA, water, trash, sewer
Renters insurance is required to rent with our company. You must have an income of at least 2 1/2 times the rent with No bankruptcies, and No evictions. Please contact Barbara at 619-569-0615 to schedule a showing and see what this wonderful home as to offer!
(RLNE5670086)