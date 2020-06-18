All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:44 PM

3567 Ruffin Road Unit 135

3567 Ruffin Road · No Longer Available
Location

3567 Ruffin Road, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
LIGHT & BRIGHT UPGRADED, 2 BEDROOM CONDO, PET FRIENDLY!! - Light & bright 2 bedroom condo has an open floor plan, private patio, community pool, spa & club house. Easy access to I-15, I-805 & I-163, shopping, restaurants & mass transit. Close to Qualcomm Stadium. PROPERTY AMENITIES: - Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, - Open Floor Plan

- Private Patio

- Living Room

- Master Bedroom on Ground Floor

- Dining room

- Carport

- Ground Floor Unit Walking Distance to Shops

- Wheelchair Accessible

- Walk to Mass Transit

- COMMUNITY FEATURES: - HOA Name is Summit Hills

- Club House

- Laundry on Site

- Swimming Pool

- Jacuzzi

- BBQ Area

- Tenant to pay gas, electric

- Owner is responsible for HOA, water, trash, sewer
Renters insurance is required to rent with our company. You must have an income of at least 2 1/2 times the rent with No bankruptcies, and No evictions. Please contact Barbara at 619-569-0615 to schedule a showing and see what this wonderful home as to offer!

(RLNE5670086)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3567 Ruffin Road Unit 135 have any available units?
3567 Ruffin Road Unit 135 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3567 Ruffin Road Unit 135 have?
Some of 3567 Ruffin Road Unit 135's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3567 Ruffin Road Unit 135 currently offering any rent specials?
3567 Ruffin Road Unit 135 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3567 Ruffin Road Unit 135 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3567 Ruffin Road Unit 135 is pet friendly.
Does 3567 Ruffin Road Unit 135 offer parking?
Yes, 3567 Ruffin Road Unit 135 offers parking.
Does 3567 Ruffin Road Unit 135 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3567 Ruffin Road Unit 135 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3567 Ruffin Road Unit 135 have a pool?
Yes, 3567 Ruffin Road Unit 135 has a pool.
Does 3567 Ruffin Road Unit 135 have accessible units?
Yes, 3567 Ruffin Road Unit 135 has accessible units.
Does 3567 Ruffin Road Unit 135 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3567 Ruffin Road Unit 135 has units with dishwashers.

