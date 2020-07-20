All apartments in San Diego
Last updated December 31 2019 at 8:03 AM

3564 Oliphant St

3564 Oliphant Street · No Longer Available
Location

3564 Oliphant Street, San Diego, CA 92106
Fleetridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Available 01/08/20 Available January 2020! Will run month-to-month as a furnished rental starting in January 2020.

Complete remodel on this beautiful Point Loma home on a quiet street perched on the top of a hill providing sweeping views of the hillsides. New plumbing, new electrical, new floors, new kitchen, new bathrooms, new windows, new landscaping and more. The great room/kitchen offer a wide open floor plan. Multiple skylights provide tons of light. Four bedrooms plus permitted bonus room with separate entrance. Or use one for an office and one for game room, man cave or storage. Corner lot. Upgrades like USB outlets, and Ring Doorbell.

The front yard features brand new stucco hardscaping and new turf and palms. New stucco on the full exterior and new sidewalks. New fence along the side of the house and new fire pit in the backyard makes a perfect place to host. The huge upstairs bedroom offers a brand new balcony with amazing views of the Point Loma hillsides.

Three bedrooms on the main level, including the master with attached bath. You walk through one of the main level bedrooms to go upstairs to the fourth bedroom with the balcony and great view. The fifth bedroom is downstairs and has a separate entrance from outside. This room might be better used as storage, man cave, game room, etc.

All utilities and high speed internet included. Three wall mounted flat screen TVs are ready to go. Parking is easy with space for at least two cars behind the house and street parking is always plentiful on quiet residential street.

The property is brand new remodeled and fully furnished top to bottom with new TVs, furniture, new washer dryer, kitchenware, etc.

Email, call or text (619) 278-9817. Fastest response is usually via text. Ask about the Oliphant property! :)

(RLNE4820325)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3564 Oliphant St have any available units?
3564 Oliphant St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3564 Oliphant St have?
Some of 3564 Oliphant St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3564 Oliphant St currently offering any rent specials?
3564 Oliphant St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3564 Oliphant St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3564 Oliphant St is pet friendly.
Does 3564 Oliphant St offer parking?
Yes, 3564 Oliphant St offers parking.
Does 3564 Oliphant St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3564 Oliphant St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3564 Oliphant St have a pool?
No, 3564 Oliphant St does not have a pool.
Does 3564 Oliphant St have accessible units?
No, 3564 Oliphant St does not have accessible units.
Does 3564 Oliphant St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3564 Oliphant St has units with dishwashers.
