3564 Oliphant St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Available 01/08/20 Available January 2020! Will run month-to-month as a furnished rental starting in January 2020.



Complete remodel on this beautiful Point Loma home on a quiet street perched on the top of a hill providing sweeping views of the hillsides. New plumbing, new electrical, new floors, new kitchen, new bathrooms, new windows, new landscaping and more. The great room/kitchen offer a wide open floor plan. Multiple skylights provide tons of light. Four bedrooms plus permitted bonus room with separate entrance. Or use one for an office and one for game room, man cave or storage. Corner lot. Upgrades like USB outlets, and Ring Doorbell.



The front yard features brand new stucco hardscaping and new turf and palms. New stucco on the full exterior and new sidewalks. New fence along the side of the house and new fire pit in the backyard makes a perfect place to host. The huge upstairs bedroom offers a brand new balcony with amazing views of the Point Loma hillsides.



Three bedrooms on the main level, including the master with attached bath. You walk through one of the main level bedrooms to go upstairs to the fourth bedroom with the balcony and great view. The fifth bedroom is downstairs and has a separate entrance from outside. This room might be better used as storage, man cave, game room, etc.



All utilities and high speed internet included. Three wall mounted flat screen TVs are ready to go. Parking is easy with space for at least two cars behind the house and street parking is always plentiful on quiet residential street.



The property is brand new remodeled and fully furnished top to bottom with new TVs, furniture, new washer dryer, kitchenware, etc.



Email, call or text (619) 278-9817. Fastest response is usually via text. Ask about the Oliphant property! :)



(RLNE4820325)