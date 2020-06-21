Amenities

3559 Ingraham Street Available 08/01/20 *4 Bedroom HOUSE in Pacific Beach!!* PRIME LOCATION - Just renovated!

4 Bedroom 2 bath

New paint

New kitchen cabinets

New flooring

Heating

3 Car drive way

W/D IN UNIT



Utilities will be paid in addition to rent (water, trash, gas & electricity): Flat rate $100/mo PER tenant

Tenant responsible for: Cable/Internet



Monthly rent: $5,295

Security Deposit: $5,295

1 full months rent & security deposit due upon signing

One year lease. Then converts to month-to-month



Credit score criteria: 640 or better

No outstanding bills in collections

Must be employed and have proof of income

100K renters liability insurance required



(RLNE5825790)