Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

3559 Ingraham Street

3559 Ingraham Street · (619) 427-2400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3559 Ingraham Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3559 Ingraham Street · Avail. Aug 1

$5,295

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1948 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
3559 Ingraham Street Available 08/01/20 *4 Bedroom HOUSE in Pacific Beach!!* PRIME LOCATION - Just renovated!
4 Bedroom 2 bath
New paint
New kitchen cabinets
New flooring
Heating
3 Car drive way
W/D IN UNIT

Utilities will be paid in addition to rent (water, trash, gas & electricity): Flat rate $100/mo PER tenant
Tenant responsible for: Cable/Internet

Monthly rent: $5,295
Security Deposit: $5,295
1 full months rent & security deposit due upon signing
One year lease. Then converts to month-to-month

Credit score criteria: 640 or better
No outstanding bills in collections
Must be employed and have proof of income
100K renters liability insurance required

(RLNE5825790)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3559 Ingraham Street have any available units?
3559 Ingraham Street has a unit available for $5,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 3559 Ingraham Street currently offering any rent specials?
3559 Ingraham Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3559 Ingraham Street pet-friendly?
No, 3559 Ingraham Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3559 Ingraham Street offer parking?
No, 3559 Ingraham Street does not offer parking.
Does 3559 Ingraham Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3559 Ingraham Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3559 Ingraham Street have a pool?
No, 3559 Ingraham Street does not have a pool.
Does 3559 Ingraham Street have accessible units?
No, 3559 Ingraham Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3559 Ingraham Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3559 Ingraham Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3559 Ingraham Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3559 Ingraham Street does not have units with air conditioning.
