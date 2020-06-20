All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 16 2019 at 11:13 AM

3550 Mission Mesa Way

3550 Mission Mesa Way · No Longer Available
Location

3550 Mission Mesa Way, San Diego, CA 92120
San Carlos

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
SAN CARLOS / DEL CERRO 2 Bedroom + Den Townhouse. AVAILABLE 04/05/2019 - FEATURES: 3550 Mission Mesa Way, San Diego 92120. Rental amount is $2,400. Available 04/05/2019. Great townhouse in San Carlos / Del Cerro. This multi-level end unit townhouse is 1,618 square feet and features 2 master suites with their own bathrooms, living room with fireplace, formal dining room, a den or family room, another dining room off the kitchen, 1/2 bath, a large laundry room/mud room with plenty of storage, plus an attached two car garage. The master has a large walk-in closet and vaulted ceilings. There is street parking right in front of your unit and plenty of guest parking.

The complex is called Mariposa and features a pool and spa and lots of open green space. Close to shopping, schools and public transportation.

APPLIANCES: Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Microwave.

HEATING / AC: Central Forced Air Heating. Central Air Conditioning.

UTILITIES: Tenant is responsible for the following utilities: Gas, Electric, Phone, Cable, Internet, Water, Sewer, Trash.

PET POLICY: No Pets Allowed.

LEASE / DEPOSIT: Minimum one-year lease required. The security deposit is typically equal to one month's rent.

APPLICATION: Application fee is $35.00 per Adult.

TO VIEW: Please feel free to drive by the properties, however, do not disturb the occupants. All properties are shown by appointment only. Please call Michael Stone at 858-627-9321 to schedule an appointment to view the interior.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2679196)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3550 Mission Mesa Way have any available units?
3550 Mission Mesa Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3550 Mission Mesa Way have?
Some of 3550 Mission Mesa Way's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3550 Mission Mesa Way currently offering any rent specials?
3550 Mission Mesa Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3550 Mission Mesa Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3550 Mission Mesa Way is pet friendly.
Does 3550 Mission Mesa Way offer parking?
Yes, 3550 Mission Mesa Way offers parking.
Does 3550 Mission Mesa Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3550 Mission Mesa Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3550 Mission Mesa Way have a pool?
Yes, 3550 Mission Mesa Way has a pool.
Does 3550 Mission Mesa Way have accessible units?
No, 3550 Mission Mesa Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3550 Mission Mesa Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3550 Mission Mesa Way has units with dishwashers.
