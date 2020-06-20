Amenities

SAN CARLOS / DEL CERRO 2 Bedroom + Den Townhouse. AVAILABLE 04/05/2019 - FEATURES: 3550 Mission Mesa Way, San Diego 92120. Rental amount is $2,400. Available 04/05/2019. Great townhouse in San Carlos / Del Cerro. This multi-level end unit townhouse is 1,618 square feet and features 2 master suites with their own bathrooms, living room with fireplace, formal dining room, a den or family room, another dining room off the kitchen, 1/2 bath, a large laundry room/mud room with plenty of storage, plus an attached two car garage. The master has a large walk-in closet and vaulted ceilings. There is street parking right in front of your unit and plenty of guest parking.



The complex is called Mariposa and features a pool and spa and lots of open green space. Close to shopping, schools and public transportation.



APPLIANCES: Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Microwave.



HEATING / AC: Central Forced Air Heating. Central Air Conditioning.



UTILITIES: Tenant is responsible for the following utilities: Gas, Electric, Phone, Cable, Internet, Water, Sewer, Trash.



PET POLICY: No Pets Allowed.



LEASE / DEPOSIT: Minimum one-year lease required. The security deposit is typically equal to one month's rent.



APPLICATION: Application fee is $35.00 per Adult.



TO VIEW: Please feel free to drive by the properties, however, do not disturb the occupants. All properties are shown by appointment only. Please call Michael Stone at 858-627-9321 to schedule an appointment to view the interior.



