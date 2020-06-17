3547 37th St

Amenities

COMING SOON! Great 2 bedroom in a central location! - COMING SOON! Great central location near everything! Shopping, dining and entertainment, all within walking/biking distance. Minutes away from public library and City Heights Farmer's Market held every Saturday! Enjoy convenient off-street parking. Absolutely adorable inside. 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom and shared laundry area. Save money! ALL utilities paid! Sorry, no pets. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties



IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION

- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)

- All applicants must have credit scores above 500

- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount

- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date



For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3a118214/files/uploaded/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf



No Pets Allowed



