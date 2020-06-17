All apartments in San Diego
Last updated January 2 2020 at 8:04 AM

3547 37th St

3547 37th St · No Longer Available
Location

3547 37th St, San Diego, CA 92104
City Heights

Amenities

all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
COMING SOON! Great 2 bedroom in a central location! - COMING SOON! Great central location near everything! Shopping, dining and entertainment, all within walking/biking distance. Minutes away from public library and City Heights Farmer's Market held every Saturday! Enjoy convenient off-street parking. Absolutely adorable inside. 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom and shared laundry area. Save money! ALL utilities paid! Sorry, no pets. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3a118214/files/uploaded/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5336445)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3547 37th St have any available units?
3547 37th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 3547 37th St currently offering any rent specials?
3547 37th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3547 37th St pet-friendly?
No, 3547 37th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3547 37th St offer parking?
Yes, 3547 37th St offers parking.
Does 3547 37th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3547 37th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3547 37th St have a pool?
No, 3547 37th St does not have a pool.
Does 3547 37th St have accessible units?
No, 3547 37th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3547 37th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3547 37th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3547 37th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3547 37th St does not have units with air conditioning.
