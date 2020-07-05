All apartments in San Diego
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:58 PM

3535 Madison Avenue, Unit 215

3535 Madison Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3535 Madison Avenue, San Diego, CA 92116
Normal Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
One bedroom condo available on second floor in quiet gated community in Normal Heights. Upgraded kitchen with granite countertops. Full size washer & dryer in unit. Patio with storage closet. One reserved parking space. Community includes a Pool, Jacuzzi and Fitness Center. You are walking distance to the Normal Heights Business district on Adams Avenue where you'll find many restaurants and shops. Close to University Heights & North Park with easy access to the 8, 15 & 805 freeways. Just minutes to SDSU, Hillcrest, Mission Valley & Downtown San Diego. Non-smoking complex. No Pets. Rental Insurance Required.

Go to www.UrbanBunchLLC.com for more details or contact Mike@UrbanBunchLLC.com
858-876-7571

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3535 Madison Avenue, Unit 215 have any available units?
3535 Madison Avenue, Unit 215 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3535 Madison Avenue, Unit 215 have?
Some of 3535 Madison Avenue, Unit 215's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3535 Madison Avenue, Unit 215 currently offering any rent specials?
3535 Madison Avenue, Unit 215 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3535 Madison Avenue, Unit 215 pet-friendly?
No, 3535 Madison Avenue, Unit 215 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3535 Madison Avenue, Unit 215 offer parking?
Yes, 3535 Madison Avenue, Unit 215 offers parking.
Does 3535 Madison Avenue, Unit 215 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3535 Madison Avenue, Unit 215 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3535 Madison Avenue, Unit 215 have a pool?
Yes, 3535 Madison Avenue, Unit 215 has a pool.
Does 3535 Madison Avenue, Unit 215 have accessible units?
No, 3535 Madison Avenue, Unit 215 does not have accessible units.
Does 3535 Madison Avenue, Unit 215 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3535 Madison Avenue, Unit 215 has units with dishwashers.

