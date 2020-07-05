3535 Madison Avenue, Unit 215

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool

One bedroom condo available on second floor in quiet gated community in Normal Heights. Upgraded kitchen with granite countertops. Full size washer & dryer in unit. Patio with storage closet. One reserved parking space. Community includes a Pool, Jacuzzi and Fitness Center. You are walking distance to the Normal Heights Business district on Adams Avenue where you'll find many restaurants and shops. Close to University Heights & North Park with easy access to the 8, 15 & 805 freeways. Just minutes to SDSU, Hillcrest, Mission Valley & Downtown San Diego. Non-smoking complex. No Pets. Rental Insurance Required.



Go to www.UrbanBunchLLC.com for more details or contact Mike@UrbanBunchLLC.com

858-876-7571