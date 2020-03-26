All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3534 Caminito El Rincon.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3534 Caminito El Rincon
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:54 AM

3534 Caminito El Rincon

3534 Caminito El Rincon · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3534 Caminito El Rincon, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Picture Perfect Dual Master Bedroom, Ground Floor Unit in the heart of Carmel Valley walking distance to the Carmel Valley Rec Center & park, Del Mar Highlands Town Center & One Paseo. This ideal condo features high ceilings, woodlook floors, upgraded bathrooms and beautiful light & bright kitchen. The private patio is extra large and has a laundry room with full size washer & dryer. This home has AC and is wired for a full security system. Walk to the best schools in Del Mar Union School District!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3534 Caminito El Rincon have any available units?
3534 Caminito El Rincon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3534 Caminito El Rincon have?
Some of 3534 Caminito El Rincon's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3534 Caminito El Rincon currently offering any rent specials?
3534 Caminito El Rincon isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3534 Caminito El Rincon pet-friendly?
No, 3534 Caminito El Rincon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3534 Caminito El Rincon offer parking?
No, 3534 Caminito El Rincon does not offer parking.
Does 3534 Caminito El Rincon have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3534 Caminito El Rincon offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3534 Caminito El Rincon have a pool?
No, 3534 Caminito El Rincon does not have a pool.
Does 3534 Caminito El Rincon have accessible units?
No, 3534 Caminito El Rincon does not have accessible units.
Does 3534 Caminito El Rincon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3534 Caminito El Rincon has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Sublet
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

K1
330 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92104
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave
San Diego, CA 92154
Aldea at Mesa College
7322 Mesa College Dr
San Diego, CA 92111
Villa Bahia
2307 E Beyer Blvd
San Diego, CA 92173
SOFI Highlands
11600 Compass Point Dr N
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University