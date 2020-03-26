3534 Caminito El Rincon

Amenities

Picture Perfect Dual Master Bedroom, Ground Floor Unit in the heart of Carmel Valley walking distance to the Carmel Valley Rec Center & park, Del Mar Highlands Town Center & One Paseo. This ideal condo features high ceilings, woodlook floors, upgraded bathrooms and beautiful light & bright kitchen. The private patio is extra large and has a laundry room with full size washer & dryer. This home has AC and is wired for a full security system. Walk to the best schools in Del Mar Union School District!