3532 MEADE AVE. 6

Charming 1 bedroom in Gated Community



1 bedroom, ground floor condo in desirable Normal Heights. The Cityscape condo is surrounded by luscious greens and is gated. The condo amenities include a patio, a courtyard with a BBQ grill and pool to enjoy your beautiful sunny days. Covered parking and laundry facility located in the complex. Perfectly in the middle of the 805 and 15 freeway. Walking distance from beautiful Adams Avenue & North Park; restaurants, bars, shops, grocery stores, and parks. Currently renovating floors. (Includes Water, Garbage & Sewer) Now Available.

No Pets Allowed



