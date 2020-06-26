All apartments in San Diego
3532 MEADE AVE. 6

3532 Meade Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3532 Meade Avenue, San Diego, CA 92116
Normal Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Charming 1 bedroom in Gated Community - Property Id: 157138

1 bedroom, ground floor condo in desirable Normal Heights. The Cityscape condo is surrounded by luscious greens and is gated. The condo amenities include a patio, a courtyard with a BBQ grill and pool to enjoy your beautiful sunny days. Covered parking and laundry facility located in the complex. Perfectly in the middle of the 805 and 15 freeway. Walking distance from beautiful Adams Avenue & North Park; restaurants, bars, shops, grocery stores, and parks. Currently renovating floors. (Includes Water, Garbage & Sewer) Now Available.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/157138p
Property Id 157138

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5156000)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3532 MEADE AVE. 6 have any available units?
3532 MEADE AVE. 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3532 MEADE AVE. 6 have?
Some of 3532 MEADE AVE. 6's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3532 MEADE AVE. 6 currently offering any rent specials?
3532 MEADE AVE. 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3532 MEADE AVE. 6 pet-friendly?
No, 3532 MEADE AVE. 6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3532 MEADE AVE. 6 offer parking?
Yes, 3532 MEADE AVE. 6 offers parking.
Does 3532 MEADE AVE. 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3532 MEADE AVE. 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3532 MEADE AVE. 6 have a pool?
Yes, 3532 MEADE AVE. 6 has a pool.
Does 3532 MEADE AVE. 6 have accessible units?
No, 3532 MEADE AVE. 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 3532 MEADE AVE. 6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3532 MEADE AVE. 6 does not have units with dishwashers.

