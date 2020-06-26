3532 MEADE AVE. 6

Amenities
Charming 1 bedroom in Gated Community - Property Id: 157138
1 bedroom, ground floor condo in desirable Normal Heights. The Cityscape condo is surrounded by luscious greens and is gated. The condo amenities include a patio, a courtyard with a BBQ grill and pool to enjoy your beautiful sunny days. Covered parking and laundry facility located in the complex. Perfectly in the middle of the 805 and 15 freeway. Walking distance from beautiful Adams Avenue & North Park; restaurants, bars, shops, grocery stores, and parks. Currently renovating floors. (Includes Water, Garbage & Sewer) Now Available.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/157138p
Property Id 157138
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5156000)