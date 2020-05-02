Amenities

3527 Lark Street Available 02/22/19 Close to Downtown! Mid-Century Modern Home with an Amazing View! - Pictures don't do this house justice!

This 1952 Ruocco designed modern home has many original touches. Kitchen and master bath have been remodeled. Floors are original terrazzo and concrete. Two master suite layout. Each with 0.75 bath (shower only). First bedroom has built-in dressers and water views, bathroom has skylight and hot pink makeup vanity. Second bedroom has large windows and yard view, features an 8' sliding door (Ruocco hallmark) that allows flexibility for use as an office, den, or bedroom. Bathroom has original blue subway tiles and a "grass" wall. Kitchen features gas appliances, Compaq quartz countertops, and quartersawn white oak cabinets. Bedrooms have mini-split ductless for heating and cooling. Operable 4'x4' skylights provide plenty of light and fresh air. "Fire and ice" fireplace. Easy care backyard has 2 hardwood decks and BBQ is perfect for al fresco dining year round. Attached 2 car garage with Washer and Dryer and storage cabinets. Plenty of street parking too. Patio furniture sets in front and back decks included.

Great spot for the Big Bay July 4th fireworks. Less than 10 minute walk to Starlight, Aero Club, Regal Beagle, Blue Water Fish market, Shakespeare's, Karinas Ceviche, Gelato Vera, Lucha Libre., Brooklyn Girl, The Patio, etc. Short Lyft to Little Italy and restaurant row on Kettner. Easy access to all freeways.

* WATER, trash, & gardener paid by landlord.

* no smoking, no animals * 1 year lease

* Security Deposit same as the rent * Application Fee is $35

* Applications on website: www.thomasrealtors.net

* Call or Email your info to set up a viewing

* Agent: Tiffany Patton--619.296.6343

* CalBRE Lic.#01800423

No Pets Allowed



