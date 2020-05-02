All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3527 Lark Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3527 Lark Street

3527 Lark Street · No Longer Available
Location

3527 Lark Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
garage
3527 Lark Street Available 02/22/19 Close to Downtown! Mid-Century Modern Home with an Amazing View! - Pictures don't do this house justice!
This 1952 Ruocco designed modern home has many original touches. Kitchen and master bath have been remodeled. Floors are original terrazzo and concrete. Two master suite layout. Each with 0.75 bath (shower only). First bedroom has built-in dressers and water views, bathroom has skylight and hot pink makeup vanity. Second bedroom has large windows and yard view, features an 8' sliding door (Ruocco hallmark) that allows flexibility for use as an office, den, or bedroom. Bathroom has original blue subway tiles and a "grass" wall. Kitchen features gas appliances, Compaq quartz countertops, and quartersawn white oak cabinets. Bedrooms have mini-split ductless for heating and cooling. Operable 4'x4' skylights provide plenty of light and fresh air. "Fire and ice" fireplace. Easy care backyard has 2 hardwood decks and BBQ is perfect for al fresco dining year round. Attached 2 car garage with Washer and Dryer and storage cabinets. Plenty of street parking too. Patio furniture sets in front and back decks included.
Great spot for the Big Bay July 4th fireworks. Less than 10 minute walk to Starlight, Aero Club, Regal Beagle, Blue Water Fish market, Shakespeare's, Karinas Ceviche, Gelato Vera, Lucha Libre., Brooklyn Girl, The Patio, etc. Short Lyft to Little Italy and restaurant row on Kettner. Easy access to all freeways.
* WATER, trash, & gardener paid by landlord.
* no smoking, no animals * 1 year lease
* Security Deposit same as the rent * Application Fee is $35
* Applications on website: www.thomasrealtors.net
* Call or Email your info to set up a viewing
* Agent: Tiffany Patton--619.296.6343
* CalBRE Lic.#01800423
* Thomas Realtors

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3834790)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3527 Lark Street have any available units?
3527 Lark Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3527 Lark Street have?
Some of 3527 Lark Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3527 Lark Street currently offering any rent specials?
3527 Lark Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3527 Lark Street pet-friendly?
No, 3527 Lark Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3527 Lark Street offer parking?
Yes, 3527 Lark Street offers parking.
Does 3527 Lark Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3527 Lark Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3527 Lark Street have a pool?
No, 3527 Lark Street does not have a pool.
Does 3527 Lark Street have accessible units?
No, 3527 Lark Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3527 Lark Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3527 Lark Street does not have units with dishwashers.
