Last updated March 21 2020 at 5:17 AM

3517 47th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3517 47th Street, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Exclusive yard and Large kitchen. You will find easy access to public transportation for quick access around our city. We are conveniently located nearby lots of schools. Recently remodeled, new paint, floors, cabinets and counter tops! This is a cozy home with lots to offer, call today to schedule a viewing 619-371-5688!
****BASIC REQUIREMENTS*** • We require a minimum Income of 2 ½ times the Monthly Rental Amount in Gross Income • Minimum Credit FICO Score must be 620 or above • Dogs considered to be Aggressive Breed or Aggressive Breed “Mixes” are not allowed at any Elite Real Estate Properties.*No Exceptions
This is an exceptional 2 bedroom apartment with a very open and bright floorplan. The unit also enjoys a private exclusive yard and it is located in an awesome gated complex! Call Elite Real Estate Services today to schedule a showing! 619-371-5688

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3517 47th Street have any available units?
3517 47th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3517 47th Street have?
Some of 3517 47th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3517 47th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3517 47th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3517 47th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3517 47th Street is pet friendly.
Does 3517 47th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3517 47th Street does offer parking.
Does 3517 47th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3517 47th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3517 47th Street have a pool?
No, 3517 47th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3517 47th Street have accessible units?
No, 3517 47th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3517 47th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3517 47th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
