3517 47th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated range oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Exclusive yard and Large kitchen. You will find easy access to public transportation for quick access around our city. We are conveniently located nearby lots of schools. Recently remodeled, new paint, floors, cabinets and counter tops! This is a cozy home with lots to offer, call today to schedule a viewing 619-371-5688!

****BASIC REQUIREMENTS*** • We require a minimum Income of 2 ½ times the Monthly Rental Amount in Gross Income • Minimum Credit FICO Score must be 620 or above • Dogs considered to be Aggressive Breed or Aggressive Breed “Mixes” are not allowed at any Elite Real Estate Properties.*No Exceptions

This is an exceptional 2 bedroom apartment with a very open and bright floorplan. The unit also enjoys a private exclusive yard and it is located in an awesome gated complex! Call Elite Real Estate Services today to schedule a showing! 619-371-5688