3510 Meade Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This is the picture perfect, light and bright Craftsman home you've always dreamed of. Be the first to live in this completely remodeled, 2 bedroom house, located in the heart of walkable Normal Heights close to shops, restaurants, entertainment, public transport and freeways. The charming front yard, completely fenced with new landscaping and sprinkler system, greets you and leads you to the beautiful porch entry. The home's open concept floor plan is highlighted by a gourmet chef's kitchen featuring energy efficient stainless steel appliances, designer subway tile backsplash, under-mount stainless steel sink & stylish Carrara Quartz countertops. Other features of the house include new, energy efficient dual pane windows, recessed lighting, designer light fixtures in every room, wide plank flooring throughout, designer bathroom w/ Canterbury White cabinets & Carrara counters, all new interior and exterior doors and a brand new roof.



Enjoy relaxing in the charming backyard with gas fire pit and lit trellis. Also featured is a large one car garage (with new roof, new door and new opener) complete with a separate work area and a separate laundry room. There's also parking for two cars in front of the garage as well as street parking immediately in front of the home.



Located at 3510 Meade Avenue, San Diego, California 92116

**Please note that this home does not come furnished. Furniture pictured is for staging purposes only and is not included.**



For additional information and to schedule a time to view the interior please call 619-741-6569 or email info@realnetpm.com



www.RealNetPM.com