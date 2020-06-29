All apartments in San Diego
Last updated November 2 2019

3510 Meade Ave

3510 Meade Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3510 Meade Avenue, San Diego, CA 92116
Normal Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This is the picture perfect, light and bright Craftsman home you've always dreamed of. Be the first to live in this completely remodeled, 2 bedroom house, located in the heart of walkable Normal Heights close to shops, restaurants, entertainment, public transport and freeways. The charming front yard, completely fenced with new landscaping and sprinkler system, greets you and leads you to the beautiful porch entry. The home's open concept floor plan is highlighted by a gourmet chef's kitchen featuring energy efficient stainless steel appliances, designer subway tile backsplash, under-mount stainless steel sink & stylish Carrara Quartz countertops. Other features of the house include new, energy efficient dual pane windows, recessed lighting, designer light fixtures in every room, wide plank flooring throughout, designer bathroom w/ Canterbury White cabinets & Carrara counters, all new interior and exterior doors and a brand new roof.

Enjoy relaxing in the charming backyard with gas fire pit and lit trellis. Also featured is a large one car garage (with new roof, new door and new opener) complete with a separate work area and a separate laundry room. There's also parking for two cars in front of the garage as well as street parking immediately in front of the home.

Located at 3510 Meade Avenue, San Diego, California 92116
**Please note that this home does not come furnished. Furniture pictured is for staging purposes only and is not included.**

For additional information and to schedule a time to view the interior please call 619-741-6569 or email info@realnetpm.com

www.RealNetPM.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3510 Meade Ave have any available units?
3510 Meade Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3510 Meade Ave have?
Some of 3510 Meade Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3510 Meade Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3510 Meade Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3510 Meade Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3510 Meade Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3510 Meade Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3510 Meade Ave offers parking.
Does 3510 Meade Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3510 Meade Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3510 Meade Ave have a pool?
No, 3510 Meade Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3510 Meade Ave have accessible units?
No, 3510 Meade Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3510 Meade Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3510 Meade Ave has units with dishwashers.
