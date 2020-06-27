3476 Polk Avenue - 1

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

PET FRIENDLY! This is a great remodeled 1 bedroom in a duplex with a yard and garage! Nice sized living room opens to kitchen. Tile floors throughout. Light and bright, AC in living room/kitchen. Great quiet location with easy access to shopping, parks, restaurants. This unit is on the alley. Long term only, no smoking/vaping. Pet on approval no aggressive known breeds. North Park was listed in the top 30 Hippest Neighborhoods in California!. Drive by then call Kira agent CADRE Lic#1214615 for your appointment to view. 619-246-8456.

