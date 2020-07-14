Amenities
3456 Castle Glen Drive #287 Available 08/27/20 Upgraded 2nd Story Studio Condo in Serra Mesa - Studio condo with vaulted ceilings located on the second level. Unit features granite counters, upgraded maple cabinets, tile flooring throughout and dual pane windows. Also has a balcony with small storage closet. 1 dedicated uncovered parking space included. Complex features bbq, fitness center, swimming pool, sauna and a club house. Close to shops and eateries.
