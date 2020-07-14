All apartments in San Diego
3456 Castle Glen Drive #287

3456 Castle Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3456 Castle Glen Drive, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
sauna
3456 Castle Glen Drive #287 Available 08/27/20 Upgraded 2nd Story Studio Condo in Serra Mesa - Studio condo with vaulted ceilings located on the second level. Unit features granite counters, upgraded maple cabinets, tile flooring throughout and dual pane windows. Also has a balcony with small storage closet. 1 dedicated uncovered parking space included. Complex features bbq, fitness center, swimming pool, sauna and a club house. Close to shops and eateries.

www.ampropman.com

Meridian Property Management Inc.
CA Corp DRE Lic# 01856665

(RLNE4133270)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3456 Castle Glen Drive #287 have any available units?
3456 Castle Glen Drive #287 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3456 Castle Glen Drive #287 have?
Some of 3456 Castle Glen Drive #287's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3456 Castle Glen Drive #287 currently offering any rent specials?
3456 Castle Glen Drive #287 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3456 Castle Glen Drive #287 pet-friendly?
No, 3456 Castle Glen Drive #287 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3456 Castle Glen Drive #287 offer parking?
Yes, 3456 Castle Glen Drive #287 offers parking.
Does 3456 Castle Glen Drive #287 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3456 Castle Glen Drive #287 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3456 Castle Glen Drive #287 have a pool?
Yes, 3456 Castle Glen Drive #287 has a pool.
Does 3456 Castle Glen Drive #287 have accessible units?
No, 3456 Castle Glen Drive #287 does not have accessible units.
Does 3456 Castle Glen Drive #287 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3456 Castle Glen Drive #287 has units with dishwashers.

