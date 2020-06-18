All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3454 Del Sol Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3454 Del Sol Blvd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3454 Del Sol Blvd

3454 Del Sol Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3454 Del Sol Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92154
Otay Mesa West

Amenities

parking
walk in closets
pool
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Description

***MOVE IN SPECIAL!!!***Adorable Otay Mesa West Condo MOVE IN SPECIAL!!! $500 OFF ONE MONTHS RENT!!!! This two bedroom one bath ground level condo is located in a quiet community in Otay Mesa West. Enjoy tile flooring throughout and a spacious walk in closet in the master bedroom. Both bedrooms feature large windows for natural lighting. This condo features a galley kitchen with plenty of cabinet space as well as an extra storage in the hall! The community offers a beautiful pool and assigned parking. Schedule your tour today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3454 Del Sol Blvd have any available units?
3454 Del Sol Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3454 Del Sol Blvd have?
Some of 3454 Del Sol Blvd's amenities include parking, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3454 Del Sol Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3454 Del Sol Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3454 Del Sol Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 3454 Del Sol Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3454 Del Sol Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 3454 Del Sol Blvd offers parking.
Does 3454 Del Sol Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3454 Del Sol Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3454 Del Sol Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 3454 Del Sol Blvd has a pool.
Does 3454 Del Sol Blvd have accessible units?
No, 3454 Del Sol Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 3454 Del Sol Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3454 Del Sol Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aspen Park
3505 Reynard Way
San Diego, CA 92103
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
Club River Run
10041 Rio San Diego Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Montecito Point
4179 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Aldea at Mesa College
7322 Mesa College Dr
San Diego, CA 92111
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca
San Diego, CA 92037
The Villas at Camino Bernardo
11203 Paseo Montanoso
San Diego, CA 92127

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University