3454 Del Sol Blvd

Unit Amenities extra storage walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool

***MOVE IN SPECIAL!!!***Adorable Otay Mesa West Condo MOVE IN SPECIAL!!! $500 OFF ONE MONTHS RENT!!!! This two bedroom one bath ground level condo is located in a quiet community in Otay Mesa West. Enjoy tile flooring throughout and a spacious walk in closet in the master bedroom. Both bedrooms feature large windows for natural lighting. This condo features a galley kitchen with plenty of cabinet space as well as an extra storage in the hall! The community offers a beautiful pool and assigned parking. Schedule your tour today