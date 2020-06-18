3454 Del Sol Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92154 Otay Mesa West
Amenities
parking
walk in closets
pool
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Description
***MOVE IN SPECIAL!!!***Adorable Otay Mesa West Condo MOVE IN SPECIAL!!! $500 OFF ONE MONTHS RENT!!!! This two bedroom one bath ground level condo is located in a quiet community in Otay Mesa West. Enjoy tile flooring throughout and a spacious walk in closet in the master bedroom. Both bedrooms feature large windows for natural lighting. This condo features a galley kitchen with plenty of cabinet space as well as an extra storage in the hall! The community offers a beautiful pool and assigned parking. Schedule your tour today
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3454 Del Sol Blvd have any available units?
3454 Del Sol Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3454 Del Sol Blvd have?
Some of 3454 Del Sol Blvd's amenities include parking, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3454 Del Sol Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3454 Del Sol Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.