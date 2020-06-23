All apartments in San Diego
3452 Hershey St.

3452 Hershey Street · No Longer Available
Location

3452 Hershey Street, San Diego, CA 92115
Oak Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
refrigerator
Great Family Neighborhood - Available Now!
This cute 2 bedroom,1 bath Home is a great nice family neighborhood. Bigger than it Looks from outside.
Close to everything, Schools, Shopping, College Grove Shopping Center, Restaurants, Churches, Bus, Freeways close but not too close, just off College Ave. 8 min. drive to Downtown & access to all of San Diego county.
Amenities
* Large Kitchen
(The Refrigerator was left by pass tenant)
* Great living space
* Separate Den,TV, or family room.
* Washer & Dryer hook ups
* Covered patio
* Good size fenced yard
* Fruit Trees
* Pet considered. What do yo u have?

Rental Requirements:
Renters insurance is required.
Positive Rental References from landlords.
No evictions ~ No exceptions

Please Drive by the property at 3452 Hershey Street then give us a call to see the inside.
Town N Ranch Realty & Property Mgnt. ~ CalBRE# 00692546
Please call so we can go over a few things 619-562-9336 & set up a time for you to see the inside.
Also Please Do Not fill out application until after you have seen the property. Thank You so much for your interest!

(RLNE4556681)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3452 Hershey St. have any available units?
3452 Hershey St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3452 Hershey St. have?
Some of 3452 Hershey St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3452 Hershey St. currently offering any rent specials?
3452 Hershey St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3452 Hershey St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3452 Hershey St. is pet friendly.
Does 3452 Hershey St. offer parking?
No, 3452 Hershey St. does not offer parking.
Does 3452 Hershey St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3452 Hershey St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3452 Hershey St. have a pool?
No, 3452 Hershey St. does not have a pool.
Does 3452 Hershey St. have accessible units?
No, 3452 Hershey St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3452 Hershey St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3452 Hershey St. does not have units with dishwashers.
