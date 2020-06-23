3452 Hershey St.

Amenities

Great Family Neighborhood - Available Now!

This cute 2 bedroom,1 bath Home is a great nice family neighborhood. Bigger than it Looks from outside.

Close to everything, Schools, Shopping, College Grove Shopping Center, Restaurants, Churches, Bus, Freeways close but not too close, just off College Ave. 8 min. drive to Downtown & access to all of San Diego county.

* Large Kitchen

(The Refrigerator was left by pass tenant)

* Great living space

* Separate Den,TV, or family room.

* Washer & Dryer hook ups

* Covered patio

* Good size fenced yard

* Fruit Trees

* Pet considered. What do yo u have?



Rental Requirements:

Renters insurance is required.

Positive Rental References from landlords.

No evictions ~ No exceptions



Please Drive by the property at 3452 Hershey Street then give us a call to see the inside.

Town N Ranch Realty & Property Mgnt. ~ CalBRE# 00692546

Please call so we can go over a few things 619-562-9336 & set up a time for you to see the inside.

Also Please Do Not fill out application until after you have seen the property. Thank You so much for your interest!



