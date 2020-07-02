All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3450 Lowell Way
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

3450 Lowell Way

3450 Lowell St · No Longer Available
Location

3450 Lowell St, San Diego, CA 92106
Roseville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Close to all. Indoor/outdoor living in great cul-de-sac location with views of the downtown skyline, harbor & ocean. This custom home features open floor plan, elegant marble & custom cabinetry. Ideal for casual/formal entertaining. Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances & separate breakfast area. Dining, living room, big family and spacious master bedroom with walk-out terraces leading to the large backyard with nice views of the downtown skyline and the harbor. Downstairs bedroom/bath a plus!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3450 Lowell Way have any available units?
3450 Lowell Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3450 Lowell Way have?
Some of 3450 Lowell Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3450 Lowell Way currently offering any rent specials?
3450 Lowell Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3450 Lowell Way pet-friendly?
No, 3450 Lowell Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3450 Lowell Way offer parking?
No, 3450 Lowell Way does not offer parking.
Does 3450 Lowell Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3450 Lowell Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3450 Lowell Way have a pool?
No, 3450 Lowell Way does not have a pool.
Does 3450 Lowell Way have accessible units?
No, 3450 Lowell Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3450 Lowell Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3450 Lowell Way has units with dishwashers.

