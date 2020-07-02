3450 Lowell Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Close to all. Indoor/outdoor living in great cul-de-sac location with views of the downtown skyline, harbor & ocean. This custom home features open floor plan, elegant marble & custom cabinetry. Ideal for casual/formal entertaining. Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances & separate breakfast area. Dining, living room, big family and spacious master bedroom with walk-out terraces leading to the large backyard with nice views of the downtown skyline and the harbor. Downstairs bedroom/bath a plus!