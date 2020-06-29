3445 Quince Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center parking playground pool garage tennis court

Dont miss the opportunity to enjoy living on this nice HOUSE located in the friendly North Park neighborhood in San Diego.



This 1,580-square foot, UNFURNISHED house has 3 BEDROOMS and 2 BATHROOMS. The cozy interior features hardwood floors and large slider/casement windows. Its lovely kitchen has a smooth granite countertop with backsplash, fine white-painted cabinets and drawers with plenty of storage space, and double-door refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. The comfy bedrooms have built-in closets for additional storage. The bathrooms are furnished with single-sink vanity cabinets, a shower/tub combo and a shower stall each are separately enclosed in an aluminum-framed sliding glass panel.



An-unit washer and dryer are available along with ceiling fans, central A/C and electric heating.



There are also a yard and a patio outside of the house. Cool spots for outdoor activities with family or friends.



It comes with a 1-car attached garage and street parking.



Smoking is prohibited on the houses premises.



The tenants responsible utilities: water, electricity, trash, sewage, gas, and landscaping.



Pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet.



Free use to the shared pool, playground, Business Center, tennis court, basketball court, lawn tennis court, archery, and more. Near public transportation and parks.



Nearby parks: Montclair Park, Azalea Park, and Park De La Cruz.



$300 move in discount if application will be completed within the month of November and will move on December 6 2019.



Nearby Schools:

McKinley Elementary School - 0.17 mile, 9/10

Rowan Elementary School - 0.93 mile, 6/10

Garfield Elementary School - 1.8 miles, 8/10

Edison Elementary School - 1.04 miles, 7/10



Bus lines:

2 Downtown San Diego - 30th & Adams - 0.6 mile

965 City Heights Shuttle - 0.7 mile



