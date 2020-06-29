3445 Quince Street

Amenities
Dont miss the opportunity to enjoy living on this nice HOUSE located in the friendly North Park neighborhood in San Diego.
This 1,580-square foot, UNFURNISHED house has 3 BEDROOMS and 2 BATHROOMS. The cozy interior features hardwood floors and large slider/casement windows. Its lovely kitchen has a smooth granite countertop with backsplash, fine white-painted cabinets and drawers with plenty of storage space, and double-door refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. The comfy bedrooms have built-in closets for additional storage. The bathrooms are furnished with single-sink vanity cabinets, a shower/tub combo and a shower stall each are separately enclosed in an aluminum-framed sliding glass panel.
An-unit washer and dryer are available along with ceiling fans, central A/C and electric heating.
There are also a yard and a patio outside of the house. Cool spots for outdoor activities with family or friends.
It comes with a 1-car attached garage and street parking.
Smoking is prohibited on the houses premises.
The tenants responsible utilities: water, electricity, trash, sewage, gas, and landscaping.
Pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet.
Free use to the shared pool, playground, Business Center, tennis court, basketball court, lawn tennis court, archery, and more. Near public transportation and parks.
Nearby parks: Montclair Park, Azalea Park, and Park De La Cruz.
$300 move in discount if application will be completed within the month of November and will move on December 6 2019.
Nearby Schools:
McKinley Elementary School - 0.17 mile, 9/10
Rowan Elementary School - 0.93 mile, 6/10
Garfield Elementary School - 1.8 miles, 8/10
Edison Elementary School - 1.04 miles, 7/10
Bus lines:
2 Downtown San Diego - 30th & Adams - 0.6 mile
965 City Heights Shuttle - 0.7 mile
(RLNE5234602)