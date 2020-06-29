All apartments in San Diego
3445 Quince Street
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:28 AM

3445 Quince Street

3445 Quince Street · No Longer Available
Location

3445 Quince Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Dont miss the opportunity to enjoy living on this nice HOUSE located in the friendly North Park neighborhood in San Diego.

This 1,580-square foot, UNFURNISHED house has 3 BEDROOMS and 2 BATHROOMS. The cozy interior features hardwood floors and large slider/casement windows. Its lovely kitchen has a smooth granite countertop with backsplash, fine white-painted cabinets and drawers with plenty of storage space, and double-door refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. The comfy bedrooms have built-in closets for additional storage. The bathrooms are furnished with single-sink vanity cabinets, a shower/tub combo and a shower stall each are separately enclosed in an aluminum-framed sliding glass panel.

An-unit washer and dryer are available along with ceiling fans, central A/C and electric heating.

There are also a yard and a patio outside of the house. Cool spots for outdoor activities with family or friends.

It comes with a 1-car attached garage and street parking.

Smoking is prohibited on the houses premises.

The tenants responsible utilities: water, electricity, trash, sewage, gas, and landscaping.

Pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet.

Free use to the shared pool, playground, Business Center, tennis court, basketball court, lawn tennis court, archery, and more. Near public transportation and parks.

Nearby parks: Montclair Park, Azalea Park, and Park De La Cruz.

$300 move in discount if application will be completed within the month of November and will move on December 6 2019.

Nearby Schools:
McKinley Elementary School - 0.17 mile, 9/10
Rowan Elementary School - 0.93 mile, 6/10
Garfield Elementary School - 1.8 miles, 8/10
Edison Elementary School - 1.04 miles, 7/10

Bus lines:
2 Downtown San Diego - 30th & Adams - 0.6 mile
965 City Heights Shuttle - 0.7 mile

(RLNE5234602)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3445 Quince Street have any available units?
3445 Quince Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3445 Quince Street have?
Some of 3445 Quince Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3445 Quince Street currently offering any rent specials?
3445 Quince Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3445 Quince Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3445 Quince Street is pet friendly.
Does 3445 Quince Street offer parking?
Yes, 3445 Quince Street offers parking.
Does 3445 Quince Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3445 Quince Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3445 Quince Street have a pool?
Yes, 3445 Quince Street has a pool.
Does 3445 Quince Street have accessible units?
No, 3445 Quince Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3445 Quince Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3445 Quince Street has units with dishwashers.
