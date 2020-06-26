3444 Pringle Street #1

Amenities
Mission Hills Townhome 3BR 2.5BA Updated Kitchen-New Paint and Bamboo Flooring Throughout-Partial View of the Bay-3 Balcony's/Patios-A/C-W/D-Garage - ****AVAILABLE NOW****
LOCATED IN: Mission Hills
COMPLEX: Mission Hills West
3444 Pringle Street Unit #1
San Diego, CA 92110
CROSS STREETS: Between California Street & Titus Street
3 Bedrooms
2.5 Bathrooms
Estimated 1442 SqFt
2 Car Garage
2 Story Townhome With AC
***Partial View of Bay***
**New Paint & Bamboo Flooring Throughout***
Refrigerator
Stove/Oven-Electric
Microwave
Dishwasher
White Appliances
New Granite Countertop
New Cabinets
Open/Airy Floor Plan
Fireplace - Wood Buring - Living Room
New Bamboo Throughout -
**NO CARPET**
Custom Spanish Tile Throughout
French Door Leading out to Balcony-Foyer
Bonus Room Downstairs - For Storage/Extra Large Laundry Room
Dual Sink in Master Bathroom
Tub/Shower Combination in Master Bedroom
Deck off of Master Bathroom with Great View
New Bathroom Vanities in 2 Bathrooms
Walk-in Closet- Master Bedroom
Views from Bedroom 2 and 3
3 Balcony's/Patios
Washer/Dryer - Full Size
Sink in Laundry Room
A/C & Heat - Forced Air
Security System
2 Car Garage- 2 cars only able to be park on parking
COMMUNITY INFORMATION:
Pool/Spa
BBQ
CLOSE TO:
Interstate 5
Trolley Station
Restaurants
Shopping
Schools
TENANT PAYS:
SDGE
Cable/Phone
LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Leases
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit is $3025.00
PET INFORMATION:
No Pets Permitted - This is Firm
**We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **
~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant
Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property
Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
ClBRE Lic#01348717
(RLNE2397600)