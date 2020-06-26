All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3444 Pringle Street #1
Last updated August 9 2019 at 1:33 PM

3444 Pringle Street #1

3444 Pringle Street · No Longer Available
Location

3444 Pringle Street, San Diego, CA 92110
Mission Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Mission Hills Townhome 3BR 2.5BA Updated Kitchen-New Paint and Bamboo Flooring Throughout-Partial View of the Bay-3 Balcony's/Patios-A/C-W/D-Garage - ****AVAILABLE NOW****

LOCATED IN: Mission Hills

COMPLEX: Mission Hills West

3444 Pringle Street Unit #1
San Diego, CA 92110

CROSS STREETS: Between California Street & Titus Street

3 Bedrooms
2.5 Bathrooms
Estimated 1442 SqFt
2 Car Garage
2 Story Townhome With AC

***Partial View of Bay***
**New Paint & Bamboo Flooring Throughout***

Refrigerator
Stove/Oven-Electric
Microwave
Dishwasher
White Appliances
New Granite Countertop
New Cabinets

Open/Airy Floor Plan
Fireplace - Wood Buring - Living Room
New Bamboo Throughout -
**NO CARPET**
Custom Spanish Tile Throughout
French Door Leading out to Balcony-Foyer
Bonus Room Downstairs - For Storage/Extra Large Laundry Room
Dual Sink in Master Bathroom
Tub/Shower Combination in Master Bedroom
Deck off of Master Bathroom with Great View
New Bathroom Vanities in 2 Bathrooms
Walk-in Closet- Master Bedroom
Views from Bedroom 2 and 3
3 Balcony's/Patios

Washer/Dryer - Full Size
Sink in Laundry Room
A/C & Heat - Forced Air
Security System
2 Car Garage- 2 cars only able to be park on parking

COMMUNITY INFORMATION:
Pool/Spa
BBQ

CLOSE TO:
Interstate 5
Trolley Station
Restaurants
Shopping
Schools

TENANT PAYS:
SDGE
Cable/Phone

LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Leases
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit is $3025.00

PET INFORMATION:
No Pets Permitted - This is Firm
**We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **

~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant

**Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****

Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
ClBRE Lic#01348717

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2397600)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3444 Pringle Street #1 have any available units?
3444 Pringle Street #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3444 Pringle Street #1 have?
Some of 3444 Pringle Street #1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3444 Pringle Street #1 currently offering any rent specials?
3444 Pringle Street #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3444 Pringle Street #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3444 Pringle Street #1 is pet friendly.
Does 3444 Pringle Street #1 offer parking?
Yes, 3444 Pringle Street #1 offers parking.
Does 3444 Pringle Street #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3444 Pringle Street #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3444 Pringle Street #1 have a pool?
Yes, 3444 Pringle Street #1 has a pool.
Does 3444 Pringle Street #1 have accessible units?
No, 3444 Pringle Street #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3444 Pringle Street #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3444 Pringle Street #1 has units with dishwashers.
