3444 Pringle Street #1

Mission Hills Townhome 3BR 2.5BA Updated Kitchen-New Paint and Bamboo Flooring Throughout-Partial View of the Bay-3 Balcony's/Patios-A/C-W/D-Garage - ****AVAILABLE NOW****



LOCATED IN: Mission Hills



COMPLEX: Mission Hills West



3444 Pringle Street Unit #1

San Diego, CA 92110



CROSS STREETS: Between California Street & Titus Street



3 Bedrooms

2.5 Bathrooms

Estimated 1442 SqFt

2 Car Garage

2 Story Townhome With AC



***Partial View of Bay***

**New Paint & Bamboo Flooring Throughout***



Refrigerator

Stove/Oven-Electric

Microwave

Dishwasher

White Appliances

New Granite Countertop

New Cabinets



Open/Airy Floor Plan

Fireplace - Wood Buring - Living Room

New Bamboo Throughout -

**NO CARPET**

Custom Spanish Tile Throughout

French Door Leading out to Balcony-Foyer

Bonus Room Downstairs - For Storage/Extra Large Laundry Room

Dual Sink in Master Bathroom

Tub/Shower Combination in Master Bedroom

Deck off of Master Bathroom with Great View

New Bathroom Vanities in 2 Bathrooms

Walk-in Closet- Master Bedroom

Views from Bedroom 2 and 3

3 Balcony's/Patios



Washer/Dryer - Full Size

Sink in Laundry Room

A/C & Heat - Forced Air

Security System

2 Car Garage- 2 cars only able to be park on parking



COMMUNITY INFORMATION:

Pool/Spa

BBQ



CLOSE TO:

Interstate 5

Trolley Station

Restaurants

Shopping

Schools



TENANT PAYS:

SDGE

Cable/Phone



LEASING INFORMATION:

1 Year Leases

Renters Insurance Mandatory

Security Deposit is $3025.00



PET INFORMATION:

No Pets Permitted - This is Firm

**We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **



~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant



**Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****



Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com

Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668

ClBRE Lic#01348717



(RLNE2397600)