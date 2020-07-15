All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

3439 Ibis Street

3439 Ibis Street · No Longer Available
Location

3439 Ibis Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Midtown

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
3439 Ibis Street Available 05/29/20 COME HOME TODAY! Contemporary, 3 bedroom, 3 bath home is one-of-a-kind! WITH SOLAR!! - Escape down your private driveway to your new home that is surrounded by a manicured landscaping with a park-like feel.

Built to be green efficient, the home features solar panels taking you almost off the grid. The open floor plan creates a perfect flow throughout and the vaulted ceilings adds something extra to the character of the house. Show off your new home with the unique large glass sliders that open up to your deck expanding your living room and kitchen giving you an indoor-outdoor feel while offering an abundance of natural light. Never have to leave your home with a convenient office space.

This custom kitchen has beautiful natural wood/white cabinetry and a designer backsplash. It is equipped with stainless steel appliances including a full-size fridge, gas oven/stove, microwave and dishwasher! With a large bar-top, you are able to entertain your guests with ease.

Two dual suites are located on the first level. Each full bathroom has its own state-of-the-art tile design, vanities, light fixtures and much more. Located solely on the second level is the large master suite with its own private balcony, an abundance of windows, ceiling fan, and privacy.

Down the trail from the driveway below the deck, is a large workshop area that can also be used as storage. With a washer/dryer AND central A/C included, you should not wait to call this home yours!!

Call today to schedule a tour and dont wait to be the first to apply online!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5185353)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3439 Ibis Street have any available units?
3439 Ibis Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3439 Ibis Street have?
Some of 3439 Ibis Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3439 Ibis Street currently offering any rent specials?
3439 Ibis Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3439 Ibis Street pet-friendly?
No, 3439 Ibis Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3439 Ibis Street offer parking?
No, 3439 Ibis Street does not offer parking.
Does 3439 Ibis Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3439 Ibis Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3439 Ibis Street have a pool?
No, 3439 Ibis Street does not have a pool.
Does 3439 Ibis Street have accessible units?
No, 3439 Ibis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3439 Ibis Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3439 Ibis Street has units with dishwashers.
