in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel

3439 Ibis Street Available 05/29/20 COME HOME TODAY! Contemporary, 3 bedroom, 3 bath home is one-of-a-kind! WITH SOLAR!! - Escape down your private driveway to your new home that is surrounded by a manicured landscaping with a park-like feel.



Built to be green efficient, the home features solar panels taking you almost off the grid. The open floor plan creates a perfect flow throughout and the vaulted ceilings adds something extra to the character of the house. Show off your new home with the unique large glass sliders that open up to your deck expanding your living room and kitchen giving you an indoor-outdoor feel while offering an abundance of natural light. Never have to leave your home with a convenient office space.



This custom kitchen has beautiful natural wood/white cabinetry and a designer backsplash. It is equipped with stainless steel appliances including a full-size fridge, gas oven/stove, microwave and dishwasher! With a large bar-top, you are able to entertain your guests with ease.



Two dual suites are located on the first level. Each full bathroom has its own state-of-the-art tile design, vanities, light fixtures and much more. Located solely on the second level is the large master suite with its own private balcony, an abundance of windows, ceiling fan, and privacy.



Down the trail from the driveway below the deck, is a large workshop area that can also be used as storage. With a washer/dryer AND central A/C included, you should not wait to call this home yours!!



No Cats Allowed



