Last updated October 31 2019 at 4:16 PM

3437 46th Street

3437 46th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3437 46th Street, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Non-Smoking, No Vaping/E-Cigarettes on Property!

This unit is located at the rear of the property off the alley (address visible from 46th St is 3435). This small home features a large privately enclosed yard and attached single car garage. Washer/dryer hookups are located inside the garage. The unit has carpet & vinyl flooring.

This unit is located in a residential neighborhood is close to schools, shopping, bus lines & freeways.

This quaint, vintage cottage home has a large fenced, private patio and yard is perfect for your small dog. (Additional security deposit required and breed restrictions apply). A cat is also welcome. Park your vehicle in the single car garage. There are hook-ups for your washer and gas dryer and plenty of room for storage, as well. The cottage is accessed through the alley in back of the property. Showings are by appointment only.

Resident is responsible for yard maintenance.

Pets are accepted with some restrictions and additional deposit.

Rental Criteria:
-gross income of 2.5 times the rent or more
-No evictions or debt owed to prior landlord
-good credit
-5 yrs good rental history preferable
-Dogs allowed with add'l deposit, restrictions apply. 2 pet max.

Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.
www.flyingdogenterprises.com
(619) 698-7520
BRE #01004279

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available 11/8/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3437 46th Street have any available units?
3437 46th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3437 46th Street have?
Some of 3437 46th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3437 46th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3437 46th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3437 46th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3437 46th Street is pet friendly.
Does 3437 46th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3437 46th Street offers parking.
Does 3437 46th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3437 46th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3437 46th Street have a pool?
No, 3437 46th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3437 46th Street have accessible units?
No, 3437 46th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3437 46th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3437 46th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

