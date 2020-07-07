3437 46th Street

Amenities

Non-Smoking, No Vaping/E-Cigarettes on Property!



This unit is located at the rear of the property off the alley (address visible from 46th St is 3435). This small home features a large privately enclosed yard and attached single car garage. Washer/dryer hookups are located inside the garage. The unit has carpet & vinyl flooring.



This unit is located in a residential neighborhood is close to schools, shopping, bus lines & freeways.



This quaint, vintage cottage home has a large fenced, private patio and yard is perfect for your small dog. (Additional security deposit required and breed restrictions apply). A cat is also welcome. Park your vehicle in the single car garage. There are hook-ups for your washer and gas dryer and plenty of room for storage, as well. The cottage is accessed through the alley in back of the property. Showings are by appointment only.



Resident is responsible for yard maintenance.



Pets are accepted with some restrictions and additional deposit.



Rental Criteria:

-gross income of 2.5 times the rent or more

-No evictions or debt owed to prior landlord

-good credit

-5 yrs good rental history preferable

-Dogs allowed with add'l deposit, restrictions apply. 2 pet max.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available 11/8/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

