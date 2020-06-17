All apartments in San Diego
3436 Whittier St
Last updated March 15 2020 at 11:12 AM

3436 Whittier St

3436 Whittier Street · No Longer Available
Location

3436 Whittier Street, San Diego, CA 92106
Loma Portal

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous Tropical Oasis with Ocean and City Views - This spacious hilltop home is one of the jewels of Point Loma. It has a massive gourmet kitchen with green granite counters, six burner professional stove, double oven, garden window and stainless steel appliances. There's a formal living room with brick fireplace, crown molding, and views of the mature tropical garden growing in the front yard. The home has three fireplaces in total, and two master bedroom suites. The top floor has a second living room/family room, a second master bedroom, and a massive 1200 square foot deck with an outside fireplace, and a kitchenette--perfect for entertaining. Both master bathrooms have dual sinks, and the upstairs master bathroom has an oversized shower with custom glass enclosure. Perfectly situated on top of the hill in Point Loma, this home has spectacular views of both the city and the ocean. You'll have access to all that Point Loma and OB has to offer without compromising comfort, plus this central location allows easy access to downtown San Diego, Mission Valley, and northern San Diego. Pets allowed upon approval. Call or text Neil at (619) 417-2824. Listed by Three Guys Properties BRE # 02015867.

(RLNE4824530)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3436 Whittier St have any available units?
3436 Whittier St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3436 Whittier St have?
Some of 3436 Whittier St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3436 Whittier St currently offering any rent specials?
3436 Whittier St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3436 Whittier St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3436 Whittier St is pet friendly.
Does 3436 Whittier St offer parking?
No, 3436 Whittier St does not offer parking.
Does 3436 Whittier St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3436 Whittier St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3436 Whittier St have a pool?
No, 3436 Whittier St does not have a pool.
Does 3436 Whittier St have accessible units?
No, 3436 Whittier St does not have accessible units.
Does 3436 Whittier St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3436 Whittier St does not have units with dishwashers.
