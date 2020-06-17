3436 Whittier St

Amenities

Gorgeous Tropical Oasis with Ocean and City Views - This spacious hilltop home is one of the jewels of Point Loma. It has a massive gourmet kitchen with green granite counters, six burner professional stove, double oven, garden window and stainless steel appliances. There's a formal living room with brick fireplace, crown molding, and views of the mature tropical garden growing in the front yard. The home has three fireplaces in total, and two master bedroom suites. The top floor has a second living room/family room, a second master bedroom, and a massive 1200 square foot deck with an outside fireplace, and a kitchenette--perfect for entertaining. Both master bathrooms have dual sinks, and the upstairs master bathroom has an oversized shower with custom glass enclosure. Perfectly situated on top of the hill in Point Loma, this home has spectacular views of both the city and the ocean. You'll have access to all that Point Loma and OB has to offer without compromising comfort, plus this central location allows easy access to downtown San Diego, Mission Valley, and northern San Diego. Pets allowed upon approval. Call or text Neil at (619) 417-2824. Listed by Three Guys Properties BRE # 02015867.



(RLNE4824530)