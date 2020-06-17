3426 Stadium Place

Amenities

***AVAILABLE NOW: Updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath in University City*** - Enjoy this beautifully updated home in the heart of University City. Spacious living room with a charming stone fireplace that opens right into a large family room with stunning beams across the ceiling. An updated kitchen with new shaker cabinets, subway backsplash, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Generously sized bedrooms with shutter window treatments. Prepare for spring bbq's in this gorgeous and easy to maintain backyard. Sorry owner says no pets. Schools: Spreckels Elementary School, Standley Middle School, and Univeristy City High School.



To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement



NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.



WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.

CA DRE#01255583



No Pets Allowed



