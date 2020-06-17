All apartments in San Diego
3426 Stadium Place

Location

3426 Stadium Place, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
bbq/grill
***AVAILABLE NOW: Updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath in University City*** - Enjoy this beautifully updated home in the heart of University City. Spacious living room with a charming stone fireplace that opens right into a large family room with stunning beams across the ceiling. An updated kitchen with new shaker cabinets, subway backsplash, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Generously sized bedrooms with shutter window treatments. Prepare for spring bbq's in this gorgeous and easy to maintain backyard. Sorry owner says no pets. Schools: Spreckels Elementary School, Standley Middle School, and Univeristy City High School.

To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5568612)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3426 Stadium Place have any available units?
3426 Stadium Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3426 Stadium Place have?
Some of 3426 Stadium Place's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3426 Stadium Place currently offering any rent specials?
3426 Stadium Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3426 Stadium Place pet-friendly?
No, 3426 Stadium Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3426 Stadium Place offer parking?
No, 3426 Stadium Place does not offer parking.
Does 3426 Stadium Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3426 Stadium Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3426 Stadium Place have a pool?
No, 3426 Stadium Place does not have a pool.
Does 3426 Stadium Place have accessible units?
No, 3426 Stadium Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3426 Stadium Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3426 Stadium Place does not have units with dishwashers.
