All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3425 Albatross St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3425 Albatross St
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:53 AM

3425 Albatross St

3425 Albatross Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Hillcrest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3425 Albatross Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3425 Albatross St Available 06/10/20 Prairie Style Home in the Heart of Bankers Hill - 4br/2ba, 2474 sqft
located in the heart of Bankers Hill
Grand entrance with staircase leading to upstairs bedrooms
Features beautiful hardwood flooring & custom paint throughout
Formal Dining Room with built in buffet with leaded glass front
Grand Living Room with built in book shelves, faux fireplace
Newly remodeled chefs Kitchen with two tone custom cabinets, high end stainless steel appliances, island with breakfast bar & quartz countertops with eat in Kitchen
Master suite on second floor with double French doors to sitting room
Updated Hall bath with double vanity, custom tile work and glass shower
2nd Bedroom with West facing balcony
Washer/dryer downstairs side by side
Lush backyard perfect for entertaining
Available June 10th
Gardener included
Detached 1 car garage plus storage with work room/art studio
Walk to the village in Bankers Hill, specialty shops, restaurants and more!
12 month lease
Non-smoking property
Small pet OK with additional security deposit
Please call Mercer Properties at 619.683.9274 to schedule a viewing
CalDRE #01359752
www.MercerProperties.com

(RLNE4035748)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3425 Albatross St have any available units?
3425 Albatross St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3425 Albatross St have?
Some of 3425 Albatross St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3425 Albatross St currently offering any rent specials?
3425 Albatross St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3425 Albatross St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3425 Albatross St is pet friendly.
Does 3425 Albatross St offer parking?
Yes, 3425 Albatross St offers parking.
Does 3425 Albatross St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3425 Albatross St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3425 Albatross St have a pool?
No, 3425 Albatross St does not have a pool.
Does 3425 Albatross St have accessible units?
No, 3425 Albatross St does not have accessible units.
Does 3425 Albatross St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3425 Albatross St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Rey
801 A St
San Diego, CA 92101
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt
San Diego, CA 92130
Dylan Point Loma
2930 Barnard St
San Diego, CA 92110
Ariva
4855 Ariva Way #130
San Diego, CA 92123
13th & Market
1330 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Elán The Plaza Apartments
4955 Narragansett Avenue
San Diego, CA 92107
Villa Bahia
2307 E Beyer Blvd
San Diego, CA 92173
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University