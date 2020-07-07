Amenities
3425 Albatross St Available 06/10/20 Prairie Style Home in the Heart of Bankers Hill - 4br/2ba, 2474 sqft
located in the heart of Bankers Hill
Grand entrance with staircase leading to upstairs bedrooms
Features beautiful hardwood flooring & custom paint throughout
Formal Dining Room with built in buffet with leaded glass front
Grand Living Room with built in book shelves, faux fireplace
Newly remodeled chefs Kitchen with two tone custom cabinets, high end stainless steel appliances, island with breakfast bar & quartz countertops with eat in Kitchen
Master suite on second floor with double French doors to sitting room
Updated Hall bath with double vanity, custom tile work and glass shower
2nd Bedroom with West facing balcony
Washer/dryer downstairs side by side
Lush backyard perfect for entertaining
Available June 10th
Gardener included
Detached 1 car garage plus storage with work room/art studio
Walk to the village in Bankers Hill, specialty shops, restaurants and more!
12 month lease
Non-smoking property
Small pet OK with additional security deposit
