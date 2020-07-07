Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3425 Albatross St Available 06/10/20 Prairie Style Home in the Heart of Bankers Hill - 4br/2ba, 2474 sqft

located in the heart of Bankers Hill

Grand entrance with staircase leading to upstairs bedrooms

Features beautiful hardwood flooring & custom paint throughout

Formal Dining Room with built in buffet with leaded glass front

Grand Living Room with built in book shelves, faux fireplace

Newly remodeled chefs Kitchen with two tone custom cabinets, high end stainless steel appliances, island with breakfast bar & quartz countertops with eat in Kitchen

Master suite on second floor with double French doors to sitting room

Updated Hall bath with double vanity, custom tile work and glass shower

2nd Bedroom with West facing balcony

Washer/dryer downstairs side by side

Lush backyard perfect for entertaining

Available June 10th

Gardener included

Detached 1 car garage plus storage with work room/art studio

Walk to the village in Bankers Hill, specialty shops, restaurants and more!

12 month lease

Non-smoking property

Small pet OK with additional security deposit

Please call Mercer Properties at 619.683.9274 to schedule a viewing

CalDRE #01359752

www.MercerProperties.com



(RLNE4035748)