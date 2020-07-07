3418 Elsinore Pl

Amenities

Beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath home near the ocean with 2200sf of living space. - Open floor-plan with modern upgraded kitchen featuring granite counters with breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Large living room with fireplace and glass sliding doors which bring in lots of fresh air and light. Secluded backyard equipped with patio furniture, bbq and outdoor fireplace. Three bedrooms on first level, master and additional bedroom on 2nd level. Canyon views, and peak bay and ocean views from master bedroom and balcony! All 3 baths are very nicely upgraded. Central heating and A/C too! Just 3 miles to Mission Beach. Perfect location to experience the best that San Diego has to offer.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5736208)