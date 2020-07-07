All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3418 Elsinore Pl
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:27 PM

3418 Elsinore Pl

3418 Elsinore Place · No Longer Available
Location

3418 Elsinore Place, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Ho

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath home near the ocean with 2200sf of living space. - Open floor-plan with modern upgraded kitchen featuring granite counters with breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Large living room with fireplace and glass sliding doors which bring in lots of fresh air and light. Secluded backyard equipped with patio furniture, bbq and outdoor fireplace. Three bedrooms on first level, master and additional bedroom on 2nd level. Canyon views, and peak bay and ocean views from master bedroom and balcony! All 3 baths are very nicely upgraded. Central heating and A/C too! Just 3 miles to Mission Beach. Perfect location to experience the best that San Diego has to offer.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3418 Elsinore Pl have any available units?
3418 Elsinore Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3418 Elsinore Pl have?
Some of 3418 Elsinore Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3418 Elsinore Pl currently offering any rent specials?
3418 Elsinore Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3418 Elsinore Pl pet-friendly?
No, 3418 Elsinore Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3418 Elsinore Pl offer parking?
Yes, 3418 Elsinore Pl offers parking.
Does 3418 Elsinore Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3418 Elsinore Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3418 Elsinore Pl have a pool?
No, 3418 Elsinore Pl does not have a pool.
Does 3418 Elsinore Pl have accessible units?
No, 3418 Elsinore Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 3418 Elsinore Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 3418 Elsinore Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

