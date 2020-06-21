3370 Columbia Street

Amenities

patio / balcony all utils included recently renovated

Property Amenities

To view call Lou at 858-483-5112 (9am - 7pm please)

OR

TEXT 3370+your first name to 619-252-0033 (TEXT ONLY)



Great studio unit near Little Italy! This unit features hard flooring and tile throughout. Open floor plan and spacious separated bedroom area; updated fixtures and newer bath. Private use patio. Sorry, no smoking and no pets. Street parking. This is a one year lease. All utilities included (excluding communications). Deposit is equal to one month on approved credit.



Near to shopping, coffee houses, restaurants and night life. Transportation close by and easy access to the freeways.



Accepting applications now. Applications are reviewed by First Applied/First Qualified.



Apply online at www.MelroyProperties.com



Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance. Sorry, NO smoking, NO pets.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.