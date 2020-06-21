All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 3 2020 at 11:45 AM

3370 Columbia Street

3370 Columbia Street · (858) 762-9393
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3370 Columbia Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Midtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 570 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
all utils included
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
To view call Lou at 858-483-5112 (9am - 7pm please)
OR
TEXT 3370+your first name to 619-252-0033 (TEXT ONLY)

Great studio unit near Little Italy! This unit features hard flooring and tile throughout. Open floor plan and spacious separated bedroom area; updated fixtures and newer bath. Private use patio. Sorry, no smoking and no pets. Street parking. This is a one year lease. All utilities included (excluding communications). Deposit is equal to one month on approved credit.

Near to shopping, coffee houses, restaurants and night life. Transportation close by and easy access to the freeways.

To view call Lou at 858-483-5112 (9am - 7pm please)
OR
TEXT 3370+your first name to 619-252-0033 (TEXT ONLY)

Accepting applications now. Applications are reviewed by First Applied/First Qualified.

Apply online at www.MelroyProperties.com

Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance. Sorry, NO smoking, NO pets.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
If you are an owner looking for Management services, Try our full service with no hidden fees and no risk! Call today at 858-483-5112

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3370 Columbia Street have any available units?
3370 Columbia Street has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 3370 Columbia Street currently offering any rent specials?
3370 Columbia Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3370 Columbia Street pet-friendly?
No, 3370 Columbia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3370 Columbia Street offer parking?
No, 3370 Columbia Street does not offer parking.
Does 3370 Columbia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3370 Columbia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3370 Columbia Street have a pool?
No, 3370 Columbia Street does not have a pool.
Does 3370 Columbia Street have accessible units?
No, 3370 Columbia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3370 Columbia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3370 Columbia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3370 Columbia Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3370 Columbia Street does not have units with air conditioning.
