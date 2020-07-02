All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3370 A Street
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

3370 A Street

3370 A Street · No Longer Available
Location

3370 A Street, San Diego, CA 92102
South Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
2 bedroom 1 bath plus 1 attached garage cute, free standing condo ready now for occupancy. - Military Welcome!

2 bedroom 1 bath plus 1 attached garage cute, free standing condo has great access to the 94 freeway, it is only minutes to downtown, Balboa Hospital and all military bases.
This property has fresh paint, new carpet and laminate flooring. Stacked washer/dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, stove & microwave are included.
Enjoy a BBQ party or beautiful San Diego evenings under your covered patio in the backyard. Ready now for occupancy.

(RLNE4211540)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3370 A Street have any available units?
3370 A Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3370 A Street have?
Some of 3370 A Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3370 A Street currently offering any rent specials?
3370 A Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3370 A Street pet-friendly?
No, 3370 A Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3370 A Street offer parking?
Yes, 3370 A Street offers parking.
Does 3370 A Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3370 A Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3370 A Street have a pool?
No, 3370 A Street does not have a pool.
Does 3370 A Street have accessible units?
No, 3370 A Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3370 A Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3370 A Street has units with dishwashers.

