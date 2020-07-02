3370 A Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

2 bedroom 1 bath plus 1 attached garage cute, free standing condo ready now for occupancy. - Military Welcome!



2 bedroom 1 bath plus 1 attached garage cute, free standing condo has great access to the 94 freeway, it is only minutes to downtown, Balboa Hospital and all military bases.

This property has fresh paint, new carpet and laminate flooring. Stacked washer/dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, stove & microwave are included.

Enjoy a BBQ party or beautiful San Diego evenings under your covered patio in the backyard. Ready now for occupancy.



