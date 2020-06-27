334 S. Pardee St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Remodeled 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Detached House - Newly remodeled 2 Bedroom 1 bath detached home.

Minutes from the Hwy. 15 and close to shopping and restaurants.



Hablamos Espaol



-2 bedrooms

-1 bathroom

-Detached private house

-Fenced secure front yard

-Huge back yard with alley access

-Multiple cars or boat/RV parking

-Storage shed

-New flooring/appliances/bathroom

-New gas stove and new refrigerator

-Bath accessible from both bedrooms

-Full size attached gas laundry

-New ceiling fans throughout

-Individual heat fan in each room

-New window covering



Conveniently located at 334 South Pardee St San Diego CA 92113

close to San Diego Cooperative Charter School and Home Depot



Rental Qualifications:



-All Residents over 18 years must apply and be approved

-Fico score minimum 600

-Combined gross income required is 2.5 times rent

-Credit/background check



Utilities

-Residents are responsible to pay water, sewer, trash and SDGE.



-Pets are allowed with an increase deposit of $200 per pet (2 pet max)



***Please apply if you qualify***



Feel free to drive by and view the neighborhood and location.



For more information and to apply please visit our website: www.sdrentnow.com



(RLNE5408212)