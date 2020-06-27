334 S. Pardee St.

Amenities
Remodeled 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Detached House - Newly remodeled 2 Bedroom 1 bath detached home.
Minutes from the Hwy. 15 and close to shopping and restaurants.
Hablamos Espaol
-2 bedrooms
-1 bathroom
-Detached private house
-Fenced secure front yard
-Huge back yard with alley access
-Multiple cars or boat/RV parking
-Storage shed
-New flooring/appliances/bathroom
-New gas stove and new refrigerator
-Bath accessible from both bedrooms
-Full size attached gas laundry
-New ceiling fans throughout
-Individual heat fan in each room
-New window covering
Conveniently located at 334 South Pardee St San Diego CA 92113
close to San Diego Cooperative Charter School and Home Depot
Rental Qualifications:
-All Residents over 18 years must apply and be approved
-Fico score minimum 600
-Combined gross income required is 2.5 times rent
-Credit/background check
Utilities
-Residents are responsible to pay water, sewer, trash and SDGE.
-Pets are allowed with an increase deposit of $200 per pet (2 pet max)
***Please apply if you qualify***
Feel free to drive by and view the neighborhood and location.
For more information and to apply please visit our website: www.sdrentnow.com
(RLNE5408212)