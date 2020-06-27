All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
334 S. Pardee St.
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:44 PM

334 S. Pardee St.

334 South Pardee Street · No Longer Available
Location

334 South Pardee Street, San Diego, CA 92113
Mountain View

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Remodeled 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Detached House - Newly remodeled 2 Bedroom 1 bath detached home.
Minutes from the Hwy. 15 and close to shopping and restaurants.

Hablamos Espaol

-2 bedrooms
-1 bathroom
-Detached private house
-Fenced secure front yard
-Huge back yard with alley access
-Multiple cars or boat/RV parking
-Storage shed
-New flooring/appliances/bathroom
-New gas stove and new refrigerator
-Bath accessible from both bedrooms
-Full size attached gas laundry
-New ceiling fans throughout
-Individual heat fan in each room
-New window covering

Conveniently located at 334 South Pardee St San Diego CA 92113
close to San Diego Cooperative Charter School and Home Depot

Rental Qualifications:

-All Residents over 18 years must apply and be approved
-Fico score minimum 600
-Combined gross income required is 2.5 times rent
-Credit/background check

Utilities
-Residents are responsible to pay water, sewer, trash and SDGE.

-Pets are allowed with an increase deposit of $200 per pet (2 pet max)

***Please apply if you qualify***

Feel free to drive by and view the neighborhood and location.

For more information and to apply please visit our website: www.sdrentnow.com

(RLNE5408212)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 334 S. Pardee St. have any available units?
334 S. Pardee St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 334 S. Pardee St. have?
Some of 334 S. Pardee St.'s amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 334 S. Pardee St. currently offering any rent specials?
334 S. Pardee St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 334 S. Pardee St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 334 S. Pardee St. is pet friendly.
Does 334 S. Pardee St. offer parking?
Yes, 334 S. Pardee St. offers parking.
Does 334 S. Pardee St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 334 S. Pardee St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 334 S. Pardee St. have a pool?
No, 334 S. Pardee St. does not have a pool.
Does 334 S. Pardee St. have accessible units?
No, 334 S. Pardee St. does not have accessible units.
Does 334 S. Pardee St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 334 S. Pardee St. does not have units with dishwashers.

