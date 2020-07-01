3333 Soldau Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors oven range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

LOOK NO FURTHER!! This recently remolded 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house with a 2 car garage, large enclosed backyard. New carpet, new kitchen cabinets, paint and counter tops. Vaulted ceilings in the very spacious living room. Stove & oven included, complete with ceiling fans.

****BASIC REQUIREMENTS*** • We require a minimum Income of 2 ½ times the Monthly Rental Amount in Gross Income • Minimum Credit FICO Score must be 620 or above • Dogs considered to be Aggressive Breed or Aggressive Breed “Mixes” are not allowed at any Elite Real Estate Properties.*No Exceptions

Call Elite Real Estate Services at 619-371-5688 or visit our website at www.sandiegoarearentals.com to schedule a showing today!



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1448229?source=marketing

****BASIC REQUIREMENTS***



• We require a minimum Income of 2 ½ times the Monthly Rental Amount in

Gross Income

• Minimum Credit FICO Score must be 620 or above

• Dogs considered to be Aggressive Breed or Aggressive Breed “Mixes” are

not allowed at any Elite Real Estate Properties.*No Exceptions