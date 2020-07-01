All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 16 2020 at 7:27 PM

3333 Soldau Drive

3333 Soldau Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3333 Soldau Drive, San Diego, CA 92154
Otay Mesa West

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
LOOK NO FURTHER!! This recently remolded 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house with a 2 car garage, large enclosed backyard. New carpet, new kitchen cabinets, paint and counter tops. Vaulted ceilings in the very spacious living room. Stove & oven included, complete with ceiling fans.
****BASIC REQUIREMENTS*** • We require a minimum Income of 2 ½ times the Monthly Rental Amount in Gross Income • Minimum Credit FICO Score must be 620 or above • Dogs considered to be Aggressive Breed or Aggressive Breed “Mixes” are not allowed at any Elite Real Estate Properties.*No Exceptions
Call Elite Real Estate Services at 619-371-5688 or visit our website at www.sandiegoarearentals.com to schedule a showing today!

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1448229?source=marketing
****BASIC REQUIREMENTS***

• We require a minimum Income of 2 ½ times the Monthly Rental Amount in
Gross Income
• Minimum Credit FICO Score must be 620 or above
• Dogs considered to be Aggressive Breed or Aggressive Breed “Mixes” are
not allowed at any Elite Real Estate Properties.*No Exceptions

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3333 Soldau Drive have any available units?
3333 Soldau Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3333 Soldau Drive have?
Some of 3333 Soldau Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3333 Soldau Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3333 Soldau Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3333 Soldau Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3333 Soldau Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3333 Soldau Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3333 Soldau Drive offers parking.
Does 3333 Soldau Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3333 Soldau Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3333 Soldau Drive have a pool?
No, 3333 Soldau Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3333 Soldau Drive have accessible units?
No, 3333 Soldau Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3333 Soldau Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3333 Soldau Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

