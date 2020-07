Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking media room

Your chance to reside in this amazing contemporary home with breathtaking views of Coronado, Downtown and the San Diego Bay! The home has been impeccably designed with floor to ceiling glass doors, bamboo flooring, designer lighting, sleek solid surface counters, stainless steel appliances, large view balcony off living room, built-in media center & audio for music throughout the house. Rooftop deck features spectacular downtown & water views all day long!