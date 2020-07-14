3320 Cherokee Ave #9

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Unit #9 Available 03/01/20 2 bed 2.5 bath Townhome in North Park, San Diego - Property Id: 208798



An absolutely stunning and spacious 2 bed + 2.5 bath townhome situated in the much sought after & picturesque location of North Park. Cherokee Canyon is a wonderful, secure gated complex in a beautiful artsy, hipster neighborhood in central San Diego, with easy access to downtown. Full of great cafes, great bars, and many unique gourmet restaurants. Conveniently located by the 805, 15, and 8 freeways. Apartment offers:paid water, trash/recycling; Central AC/heat; Washer/dryer in unit; Dishwasher; Carpet flooring; Two outdoor balconies; BBQ grill and Traeger smoker on balcony; Fireplace; Community pool and jacuzzi; Pet friendly (max 2, cats or dogs allowed); Gated community with intercom entry; 1 car garage; Extra parking space Owner pays water, trash and sewer. Tenant responsible for gas and electric.

