All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3320 Cherokee Ave #9.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3320 Cherokee Ave #9
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:22 AM

3320 Cherokee Ave #9

3320 Cherokee Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
City Heights
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3320 Cherokee Avenue, San Diego, CA 92104
City Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Unit #9 Available 03/01/20 2 bed 2.5 bath Townhome in North Park, San Diego - Property Id: 208798

An absolutely stunning and spacious 2 bed + 2.5 bath townhome situated in the much sought after & picturesque location of North Park. Cherokee Canyon is a wonderful, secure gated complex in a beautiful artsy, hipster neighborhood in central San Diego, with easy access to downtown. Full of great cafes, great bars, and many unique gourmet restaurants. Conveniently located by the 805, 15, and 8 freeways. Apartment offers:paid water, trash/recycling; Central AC/heat; Washer/dryer in unit; Dishwasher; Carpet flooring; Two outdoor balconies; BBQ grill and Traeger smoker on balcony; Fireplace; Community pool and jacuzzi; Pet friendly (max 2, cats or dogs allowed); Gated community with intercom entry; 1 car garage; Extra parking space Owner pays water, trash and sewer. Tenant responsible for gas and electric.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/208798
Property Id 208798

(RLNE5484449)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3320 Cherokee Ave #9 have any available units?
3320 Cherokee Ave #9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3320 Cherokee Ave #9 have?
Some of 3320 Cherokee Ave #9's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3320 Cherokee Ave #9 currently offering any rent specials?
3320 Cherokee Ave #9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3320 Cherokee Ave #9 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3320 Cherokee Ave #9 is pet friendly.
Does 3320 Cherokee Ave #9 offer parking?
Yes, 3320 Cherokee Ave #9 offers parking.
Does 3320 Cherokee Ave #9 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3320 Cherokee Ave #9 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3320 Cherokee Ave #9 have a pool?
Yes, 3320 Cherokee Ave #9 has a pool.
Does 3320 Cherokee Ave #9 have accessible units?
No, 3320 Cherokee Ave #9 does not have accessible units.
Does 3320 Cherokee Ave #9 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3320 Cherokee Ave #9 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Florida Place
3440 Florida St
San Diego, CA 92104
Camden Tuscany
1670 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Club River Run
10041 Rio San Diego Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Westbrook Apartments
7134 Schilling Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
The Merian
601 11th Avenue
San Diego, CA 92101
Ascent at Campus of Life
10785 Pomerado Road
San Diego, CA 92131
Elan Loma Highlands
2185 Chatsworth Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92106
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University