3311 Dale Street Available 11/23/19 North Park, 3311 Dale St, Family Room, Crown Molding, Large Fenced Yard, - Charming single family home just six blocks from Balboa Park. Living room has crown molding, decorative only fireplace, built-in bookshelves and work desk. Formal dining room. Spacious kitchen. Family room has French doors leading to the rear yard. Hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors and a tub/shower combo. Both bedrooms have small walk in closets. Large fenced rear yard is perfect for entertaining family and friends or just relaxing at the end of your day.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.



