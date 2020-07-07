All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3298 Luna Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3298 Luna Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3298 Luna Ave

3298 Luna Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3298 Luna Avenue, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Ho

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 1Br 1Ba duplex unit located in the heart of San Diego lies North-west of Clairemont district. Recently renovated with new stainless steel appliances included (refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher) to compliment the granite counters. Parking will be a breeze with the 1 car garage & driveway parking. It also includes with a fenced yard and a covered back patio with W/D hookups. With tile flooring throughout the unit, keeping a clean home wont be a problem at all! With a great location, updated amenities and ample parking this unit will be hard to beat call us today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3298 Luna Ave have any available units?
3298 Luna Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3298 Luna Ave have?
Some of 3298 Luna Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3298 Luna Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3298 Luna Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3298 Luna Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3298 Luna Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3298 Luna Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3298 Luna Ave offers parking.
Does 3298 Luna Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3298 Luna Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3298 Luna Ave have a pool?
No, 3298 Luna Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3298 Luna Ave have accessible units?
No, 3298 Luna Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3298 Luna Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3298 Luna Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln
San Diego, CA 92128
Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt
San Diego, CA 92130
Barclay Square
6363 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct
San Diego, CA 92119
Park 12 II
100 Park Center Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
Cass Street Apartments
5025 Cass St
San Diego, CA 92109

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University