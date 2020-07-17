All apartments in San Diego
3277 Berger Ave
Last updated July 9 2020 at 7:04 AM

3277 Berger Ave

3277 Berger Avenue · (858) 333-7412
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3277 Berger Avenue, San Diego, CA 92123
Birdland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 71 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,750

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Only 15 minutes away from the coast and downtown San Diego awaits the beautiful and quaint community of Birdland. Centrally located in between California State Route 163, Interstate 805, and Mission Valley, Birdland is known as the area in which traveling to attractions becomes a breeze since you are only 10 minutes from Sea World, Mission Bay, and Balboa Park.

Known as a charming and quiet neighborhood surrounded by activity, Birdland remains one of the more low-key communities in the area.

- Dual Pane Windows
- Built in Shelving
- Built in Vanity
- Mirrored Closet Doors
- Faux Wood Flooring
- Laundry On-Site
- On Site Maintenance & Management
- Online Payments
- Parking Included in Rent
- Swimming Pool
- Jacuzzi

*Utilities not included

Call us at: 858-565-6400 Ext. 4 to set up a self guided tour!

Apply online @ www mcproperties us

*Photos of similar unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3277 Berger Ave have any available units?
3277 Berger Ave has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3277 Berger Ave have?
Some of 3277 Berger Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3277 Berger Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3277 Berger Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3277 Berger Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3277 Berger Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3277 Berger Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3277 Berger Ave offers parking.
Does 3277 Berger Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3277 Berger Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3277 Berger Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3277 Berger Ave has a pool.
Does 3277 Berger Ave have accessible units?
No, 3277 Berger Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3277 Berger Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3277 Berger Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
