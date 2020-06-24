3254 Ashford Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub internet access pet friendly

Newly Remodeled Condo Walking Distance to Mesa College! - Contact Brendon via text or phone at 619-500-4737 to make an appointment. Showings will take place between 10am-2pm on Saturday, December 22nd.



Newly Remolded Kitchen, bathroom and Vanity!



New appliances:

- Fridge

- Stove



Landlord Pays:

- Water + Trash



Tenant Pays:

- Cable/Internet

- SDGE



Requirements:

- Credit check required ($35)

- Verifiable income

- 1 pet max - 35lbs max (per HOA regulations)



We are very close to:

- Mesa College (Walking Distance)

- Kearny Mesa High School

- Rady Children's Hospital

- Sharp Hospital

- Kaiser Hospital

- Very Easy 163/805 freeway entrances



Amenities:

- 1 Covered Parking Space (Right outside front door)

- Pool

- Spa

- Weight room

- Private Patio

- On site laundry



Dimensions:

- 716 sqft

- bd 1: 10ft x 13ft

- bd 2/office: 9ft x 8ft.



(RLNE4581463)