3254 Ashford Street

Newly Remodeled Condo Walking Distance to Mesa College! - Contact Brendon via text or phone at 619-500-4737 to make an appointment. Showings will take place between 10am-2pm on Saturday, December 22nd.
Newly Remolded Kitchen, bathroom and Vanity!
New appliances:
- Fridge
- Stove
Landlord Pays:
- Water + Trash
Tenant Pays:
- Cable/Internet
- SDGE
Requirements:
- Credit check required ($35)
- Verifiable income
- 1 pet max - 35lbs max (per HOA regulations)
We are very close to:
- Mesa College (Walking Distance)
- Kearny Mesa High School
- Rady Children's Hospital
- Sharp Hospital
- Kaiser Hospital
- Very Easy 163/805 freeway entrances
Amenities:
- 1 Covered Parking Space (Right outside front door)
- Pool
- Spa
- Weight room
- Private Patio
- On site laundry
Dimensions:
- 716 sqft
- bd 1: 10ft x 13ft
- bd 2/office: 9ft x 8ft.
(RLNE4581463)