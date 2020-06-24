All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3254 Ashford Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3254 Ashford Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3254 Ashford Street

3254 Ashford Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Clairemont Mesa East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3254 Ashford Street, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Newly Remodeled Condo Walking Distance to Mesa College! - Contact Brendon via text or phone at 619-500-4737 to make an appointment. Showings will take place between 10am-2pm on Saturday, December 22nd.

Newly Remolded Kitchen, bathroom and Vanity!

New appliances:
- Fridge
- Stove

Landlord Pays:
- Water + Trash

Tenant Pays:
- Cable/Internet
- SDGE

Requirements:
- Credit check required ($35)
- Verifiable income
- 1 pet max - 35lbs max (per HOA regulations)

We are very close to:
- Mesa College (Walking Distance)
- Kearny Mesa High School
- Rady Children's Hospital
- Sharp Hospital
- Kaiser Hospital
- Very Easy 163/805 freeway entrances

Amenities:
- 1 Covered Parking Space (Right outside front door)
- Pool
- Spa
- Weight room
- Private Patio
- On site laundry

Dimensions:
- 716 sqft
- bd 1: 10ft x 13ft
- bd 2/office: 9ft x 8ft.

(RLNE4581463)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3254 Ashford Street have any available units?
3254 Ashford Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3254 Ashford Street have?
Some of 3254 Ashford Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3254 Ashford Street currently offering any rent specials?
3254 Ashford Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3254 Ashford Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3254 Ashford Street is pet friendly.
Does 3254 Ashford Street offer parking?
Yes, 3254 Ashford Street offers parking.
Does 3254 Ashford Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3254 Ashford Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3254 Ashford Street have a pool?
Yes, 3254 Ashford Street has a pool.
Does 3254 Ashford Street have accessible units?
No, 3254 Ashford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3254 Ashford Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3254 Ashford Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
Market Street Village
699 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
Alexan ALX
300 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
EV
688 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128
Esprit Villas
9830 Reagan Rd
San Diego, CA 92126
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University