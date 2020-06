Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Available 06/15/20 Very Large Spacious Studio/Kitchen/ 1 ba $1,200 - Property Id: 137714



Very large Studio with kitchen and space for small dining, 1 large restroom and huge closet. Utilities included and gated parking. Near all major freeways. Preferably for one person or a couple with one child. Situation can be discussed. No Pets!!!

No Pets Allowed



