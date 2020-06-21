All apartments in San Diego
3214 Cheyenne Ave.

3214 Cheyenne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3214 Cheyenne Avenue, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
3214 Cheyenne Ave. Available 07/08/20 Cute Single Family Home with LARGE Yard! Located in Clairemont Mesa - Cute Single Family Home with LARGE Yard! Perfect for your family and pets. 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom house located in Clairemont Mesa. Pet friendly house, with an extra monthly pet rent. Available early July, 2020. Washer/Dryer unit inside the house included! Please feel free to contact us to schedule a viewing appointment at (619)295-1100. To view our other vacancies, please access our website at www.cethron.com. Thank you.

(RLNE5823955)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3214 Cheyenne Ave. have any available units?
3214 Cheyenne Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 3214 Cheyenne Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3214 Cheyenne Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3214 Cheyenne Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 3214 Cheyenne Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3214 Cheyenne Ave. offer parking?
No, 3214 Cheyenne Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 3214 Cheyenne Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3214 Cheyenne Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3214 Cheyenne Ave. have a pool?
No, 3214 Cheyenne Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3214 Cheyenne Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3214 Cheyenne Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3214 Cheyenne Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3214 Cheyenne Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3214 Cheyenne Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3214 Cheyenne Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
