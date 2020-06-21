Amenities

3214 Cheyenne Ave. Available 07/08/20 Cute Single Family Home with LARGE Yard! Located in Clairemont Mesa - Cute Single Family Home with LARGE Yard! Perfect for your family and pets. 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom house located in Clairemont Mesa. Pet friendly house, with an extra monthly pet rent. Available early July, 2020. Washer/Dryer unit inside the house included! Please feel free to contact us to schedule a viewing appointment at (619)295-1100. To view our other vacancies, please access our website at www.cethron.com. Thank you.



