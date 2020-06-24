3193 Briand Avenue

Amenities

***Upgraded 4 BR 2 BA Single Family Home in University City!*** - ***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** $500 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT (upon approved credit)



Property Address:

3193 Briand Ave. | San Diego, CA 92122

Available: Now



Available for IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN! Contact KFR Star Realty today to schedule an appointment to view (619) 293-7653



Description:

Upgraded 4 BR 2 BA Single Family Home in University City!

Make sure you don't miss out on the opportunity to rent this beautiful and spacious, upgraded University City Single Family Home that just hit the market!

Upgraded Property Includes:

New Luxury Wood Flooring

Granite Counter-tops in Kitchen

Newer Stainless Steel Appliances including Dishwasher, Refrigerator, and Stove/Oven

Fresh Modern Paint,

Modern Upgraded Fixtures throughout the unit,

Upgraded Master Bathroom

Attached Garage for ample Parking

Beautifully Drought-Resistant Landscaped Backyard

Very Quiet Neighborhood, fenced back yard, laundry hook-ups, near to Freeway's #5, #805, #52.

Nearby schools include :

Spreckels Elementary School,

Standley Middle School and

University City High School



RENTAL DETAILS:

* 4 Bedrooms/ 2 Bathrooms

| OPEN LAYOUT | 1,630 Sq.Ft

* Rent = $3,500 per month

* Deposit = ($3,000)

* Application Fee: $45 per adult

* Pets: Upon APPROVAL w/ additional PET DEPOSIT of $500

* Utilities Included in Rent: Trash

* Available Date: NOW!

* SINGLE FAMILY HOME

* Laundry: In-Unit WASHER/DRYER

* Parking: 2 Car Attached Garage

* One Year Lease to begin



To schedule a showing, please call (619) 293-7653



NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on www.KFRStarRealty.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with KFR Star Realty and cannot be accepted.



IF YOU OWN SAN DIEGO PROPERTIES (LANDLORD), ASK US ABOUT OUR

COMPETITIVE AND REASONABLE PROPERTY MANAGEMENT SERVICES



