3193 Briand Avenue

***Upgraded 4 BR 2 BA Single Family Home in University City!*** - ***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** $500 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT (upon approved credit)
Property Address:
3193 Briand Ave. | San Diego, CA 92122
Available: Now
Available for IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN! Contact KFR Star Realty today to schedule an appointment to view (619) 293-7653
Description:
Upgraded 4 BR 2 BA Single Family Home in University City!
Make sure you don't miss out on the opportunity to rent this beautiful and spacious, upgraded University City Single Family Home that just hit the market!
Upgraded Property Includes:
New Luxury Wood Flooring
Granite Counter-tops in Kitchen
Newer Stainless Steel Appliances including Dishwasher, Refrigerator, and Stove/Oven
Fresh Modern Paint,
Modern Upgraded Fixtures throughout the unit,
Upgraded Master Bathroom
Attached Garage for ample Parking
Beautifully Drought-Resistant Landscaped Backyard
Very Quiet Neighborhood, fenced back yard, laundry hook-ups, near to Freeway's #5, #805, #52.
Nearby schools include :
Spreckels Elementary School,
Standley Middle School and
University City High School
RENTAL DETAILS:
* 4 Bedrooms/ 2 Bathrooms
| OPEN LAYOUT | 1,630 Sq.Ft
* Rent = $3,500 per month
* Deposit = ($3,000)
* Application Fee: $45 per adult
* Pets: Upon APPROVAL w/ additional PET DEPOSIT of $500
* Utilities Included in Rent: Trash
* Available Date: NOW!
* SINGLE FAMILY HOME
* Laundry: In-Unit WASHER/DRYER
* Parking: 2 Car Attached Garage
* One Year Lease to begin
To schedule a showing, please call (619) 293-7653
NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on www.KFRStarRealty.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with KFR Star Realty and cannot be accepted.
IF YOU OWN SAN DIEGO PROPERTIES (LANDLORD), ASK US ABOUT OUR
COMPETITIVE AND REASONABLE PROPERTY MANAGEMENT SERVICES
KFR Star Realty IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
DRE# 00691787
