Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM

3193 Briand Avenue

3193 Briand Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3193 Briand Avenue, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
***Upgraded 4 BR 2 BA Single Family Home in University City!*** - ***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** $500 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT (upon approved credit)

Property Address:
3193 Briand Ave. | San Diego, CA 92122
Available: Now

Available for IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN! Contact KFR Star Realty today to schedule an appointment to view (619) 293-7653

Description:
Upgraded 4 BR 2 BA Single Family Home in University City!
Make sure you don't miss out on the opportunity to rent this beautiful and spacious, upgraded University City Single Family Home that just hit the market!
Upgraded Property Includes:
New Luxury Wood Flooring
Granite Counter-tops in Kitchen
Newer Stainless Steel Appliances including Dishwasher, Refrigerator, and Stove/Oven
Fresh Modern Paint,
Modern Upgraded Fixtures throughout the unit,
Upgraded Master Bathroom
Attached Garage for ample Parking
Beautifully Drought-Resistant Landscaped Backyard
Very Quiet Neighborhood, fenced back yard, laundry hook-ups, near to Freeway's #5, #805, #52.
Nearby schools include :
Spreckels Elementary School,
Standley Middle School and
University City High School

RENTAL DETAILS:
* 4 Bedrooms/ 2 Bathrooms
| OPEN LAYOUT | 1,630 Sq.Ft
* Rent = $3,500 per month
* Deposit = ($3,000)
* Application Fee: $45 per adult
* Pets: Upon APPROVAL w/ additional PET DEPOSIT of $500
* Utilities Included in Rent: Trash
* Available Date: NOW!
* SINGLE FAMILY HOME
* Laundry: In-Unit WASHER/DRYER
* Parking: 2 Car Attached Garage
* One Year Lease to begin

To schedule a showing, please call (619) 293-7653

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on www.KFRStarRealty.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with KFR Star Realty and cannot be accepted.

IF YOU OWN SAN DIEGO PROPERTIES (LANDLORD), ASK US ABOUT OUR
COMPETITIVE AND REASONABLE PROPERTY MANAGEMENT SERVICES

KFR Star Realty IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
DRE# 00691787

(RLNE4738132)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

